What’s it like to invest in high- end real estate? Each episode, our host takes a couple on a tour of three ritzy mansions as they search for the perfect luxury home. From bowling alleys to roof-top pools, these homes have it all.more
What’s it like to invest in high- end real estate? Each episode, ...More
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What’s it like to invest in high- end real estate? Each episode, our host takes a couple on a tour of three ritzy mansions as they search for the perfect luxury home. From bowling alleys to roof-top pools, these homes have it all.
About this Show
Million Dollar Dream Home
What’s it like to invest in high- end real estate? Each episode, our host takes a couple on a tour of three ritzy mansions as they search for the perfect luxury home. From bowling alleys to roof-top pools, these homes have it all.