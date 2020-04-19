1 season available (8 episodes)

Junior Chef ShowdownJunior Chef Showdown

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Ready! Set! Showdown!

Ready, Set, SHOWDOWN! Fourteen junior chefs enter the kitchen for the first time to showcase their cooking chops for judges Jordan Andino, Lynn Crawford and Anna Olson.
Episode 2

This Bread Will Make You Challah

Nine junior chefs are in a race to manually whip meringue, then take a fresh approach to serve the judges a specialty lunch box.
Episode 3

Use Your Noodle

The eight remaining junior chefs roll in the dough to make a perfect pasta sheet from scratch then get creative with fresh ravioli.
Episode 4

Where in the World

The junior chefs learn to sizzle with steak in a quest to achieve the perfect medium rare, then take things international with a culinary trip around the world.
Episode 5

Eggstravaganza

The junior chefs pair-up for their first team Skills Test to make a delicious brunch staple, then sweeten things up with chocolatey desserts.
Episode 6

Wok and Roll

The top five junior chefs are faced with the Mother of all Skills Tests, then play a game of “Musical Stations” to cook a wok-full of Asian ingredients.
Episode 7

Go Fish or Go Home

The semi-final sees the top four get creative with cupcakes, then go fish or go home when elevating an English pub classic.
Episode 8

The Finale

The top 3 finalists take on the finale surrounded by their families, for a head-to-head-to-head cook-off.

About this Show

Junior Chef Showdown

Small cooks display extra-large talent on Junior Chef Showdown, a new culinary competition series that showcases extraordinary young chefs between the ages of 9 and 13. Each week they face a Skills Test and a Cooking Challenge that determine who leaves the kitchen and who survives to cook another day. Judging and mentoring the participants are celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford, Anna Olson and Jordan Andino. The final three kid cooks go head-to-head for the Junior Chef Showdown title, a cash prize of $25,000 and a family vacation courtesy of Air Transat!

Starring: Lynn CrawfordAnna OlsonJordan AndinoCraig Smith

