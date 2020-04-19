About this Show
Junior Chef Showdown
Small cooks display extra-large talent on Junior Chef Showdown, a new culinary competition series that showcases extraordinary young chefs between the ages of 9 and 13. Each week they face a Skills Test and a Cooking Challenge that determine who leaves the kitchen and who survives to cook another day. Judging and mentoring the participants are celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford, Anna Olson and Jordan Andino. The final three kid cooks go head-to-head for the Junior Chef Showdown title, a cash prize of $25,000 and a family vacation courtesy of Air Transat!
Starring: Lynn CrawfordAnna OlsonJordan AndinoCraig Smith
