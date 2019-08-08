1 season available (7 episodes)

"Beyond the Pole" explores the world of some of Atlanta's most famous strippers. Although the series is about strippers, the message is more important by examining the question, "what's your life beyond the pole?" and what these women want out of life. Ex-stripper and self-made millionaire Coach Stormy Wellington (a.k.a. Pitbull in a skirt) provides help and guidance to these women who want it and helps guide them to a place they wouldn't normally have found on their own, without her help: financial freedom.more

TV14RealityTV Series2019
