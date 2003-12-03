About this Show
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (2003)
Lives are forever changed when communities come together to rebuild homes for deserving families. With the help of friends, neighbors, and even total strangers, ABC's opinionated Extreme crew has seven days to makeover the family’s home while they are away on vacation. Excitement and tension build as everybody pitches in to beat the clock in a race to get everything in place for an exciting reveal that touches the hearts and lives of everyone involved.
Starring: Ty Pennington