Ergo Proxy

TVMA • Science Fiction, Animation, Anime, Adventure, Action, International • TV Series • 2006

The domed city of Romdo is supposed to be perfect, but Re-l Mayer, a young female inspector from the Civilian Intelligence Office, knows better. In th...more

The domed city of Romdo is supposed to be perfect, but Re-l Mayer, a young female inspector from the Civilian Intelligence Office, knows better. In th...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Awakening

Detective Re-l Mayer can't help but feel that something strange is brewing in Romdo City. When she's attacked late at night by a terrifying creature, her suspicions prove valid.
Episode 1

(Sub) Awakening

Detective Re-l Mayer can't help but feel that something strange is brewing in Romdo City. When she's attacked late at night by a terrifying creature, her suspicions prove valid.
Episode 2

(Sub) Confession

Re-l's account of her encounter with the mysterious phantom falls on disbelieving ears. If the truth is to be exposed, she will have to find it herself.
Episode 2

(Dub) Confession

Re-l's account of her encounter with the mysterious phantom falls on disbelieving ears. If the truth is to be exposed, she will have to find it herself.
Episode 3

(Sub) Mazecity

Re-l discovers a tangent point between a male immigrant under her probationary supervision and the phantom.
Episode 3

(Dub) Mazecity

Re-l discovers a tangent point between a male immigrant under her probationary supervision and the phantom.
Episode 4

(Dub) Futu-risk

Re-l finds a clue which she uses to follow Vincent Law's footprints. Meanwhile, Vincent and Pino begin to explore the outside world...
Episode 4

(Sub) Futu-risk

Re-l finds a clue which she uses to follow Vincent Law's footprints. Meanwhile, Vincent and Pino begin to explore the outside world...
Episode 5

(Sub) Tasogare

Re-l leaves Romdo for the first time. After she recovers from the initial shock, a colony appears made of rubble created from cast off scraps of Romdo. It was a place called the "Commune" where those who ran away from the dome gathered and lived.
Episode 5

(Dub) Tasogare

Re-l leaves Romdo for the first time. After she recovers from the initial shock, a colony appears made of rubble created from cast off scraps of Romdo. It was a place called the "Commune" where those who ran away from the dome gathered and lived.
Episode 6

(Sub) Domecoming

Re-l catches an infectious disease while trying to rescue Vincent. The Commune's residents tell him that they will give him a vaccine to treat the infection if he obeys a certain condition.
Episode 6

(Dub) Domecoming

Re-l catches an infectious disease while trying to rescue Vincent. The Commune's residents tell him that they will give him a vaccine to treat the infection if he obeys a certain condition.
Episode 7

(Sub) re-l124c41+

Vincent, Pino and the surviving members of the commune escape from the shadows of Romdo. They push ahead down a single road to Vincent's hometown, Mosko Dome. However, the harsh environment bears down on Vincent and his group.
Episode 7

(Dub) re-l124c41+

Vincent, Pino and the surviving members of the commune escape from the shadows of Romdo. They push ahead down a single road to Vincent's hometown, Mosko Dome. However, the harsh environment bears down on Vincent and his group.
Episode 8

(Sub) Shining Sign

The journey to Mosko has begun. Vincent and Pino single-mindedly forge ahead the frozen land where nothing can be seen. Armed helicopters and combat jeeps suddenly appear. They have entered a combat zone where those who fight against AutoReivs live.
Episode 8

(Dub) Shining Sign

The journey to Mosko has begun. Vincent and Pino single-mindedly forge ahead the frozen land where nothing can be seen. Armed helicopters and combat jeeps suddenly appear. They have entered a combat zone where those who fight against AutoReivs live.
Episode 9

(Dub) Angel's Share

Vincent finds himself in an unfamiliar room. In front of the stunned Vincent appears Kazkis Hauer, a mysterious individual who is a lover of wine. What is the true identity of this beautiful man who invites Vincent?
Episode 9

(Sub) Angel's Share

Vincent finds himself in an unfamiliar room. In front of the stunned Vincent appears Kazkis Hauer, a mysterious individual who is a lover of wine. What is the true identity of this beautiful man who invites Vincent?
Episode 10

(Dub) Cytotropism

Although referred to as "paradise" by it's citizens, the administrative control system of Romdo is starting to fray. Realizing this, Raul and Daedalus insist on improving the system.
Episode 10

(Sub) Cytotropism

Although referred to as "paradise" by it's citizens, the administrative control system of Romdo is starting to fray. Realizing this, Raul and Daedalus insist on improving the system.
Episode 11

(Sub) Anamuneshisu

Vincent gets lost in thick fog and arrives at a used-book store. He enters the store to ask for directions. The creepy owner of the store recommends a certain book to him. Vincent's name was engraved in the title of that book...
Episode 11

(Dub) Anamuneshisu

Vincent gets lost in thick fog and arrives at a used-book store. He enters the store to ask for directions. The creepy owner of the store recommends a certain book to him. Vincent's name was engraved in the title of that book...
Episode 12

(Sub) Hideout

Vincent and Pino take a breather inside a deep forest. Pino sets out to explore their new surroundings and comes upon a girl picking flowers. But as soon as the girl realizes that Pino was there, she disappears into the forest. A fated reunion occurs.
Episode 12

(Dub) Hideout

Vincent and Pino take a breather inside a deep forest. Pino sets out to explore their new surroundings and comes upon a girl picking flowers. But as soon as the girl realizes that Pino was there, she disappears into the forest. A fated reunion occurs.
Episode 13

(Sub) Wrong Way Home

Chasing after the flower girl, Pino enters a cave where, in front of her eyes, appear the girl and a mysterious giant sitting beside her. Around that time, a shadow approaches behind Vincent, who was searching for Pino.
Episode 13

(Dub) Wrong Way Home

Chasing after the flower girl, Pino enters a cave where, in front of her eyes, appear the girl and a mysterious giant sitting beside her. Around that time, a shadow approaches behind Vincent, who was searching for Pino.
Episode 14

(Dub) Ophelia

Vincent, Re-l and Pino stop at a deserted dome to replenish their supplies. Re-l discovers a beautiful verdant garden and proceeds to walk into it, totally unaware of the eyes staring at her.
Episode 14

(Sub) Ophelia

Vincent, Re-l and Pino stop at a deserted dome to replenish their supplies. Re-l discovers a beautiful verdant garden and proceeds to walk into it, totally unaware of the eyes staring at her.
Episode 15

(Sub) Who Wants to Be in Jeopardy!

The reality game show craze reaches out to touch our world weary travelers. Vincent goes head to head in a fatal face off with a host who knows much more than he should.
Episode 15

(Dub) Who Wants to Be in Jeopardy!

The reality game show craze reaches out to touch our world weary travelers. Vincent goes head to head in a fatal face off with a host who knows much more than he should.
Episode 16

(Sub) Busy Doing Nothing

The travelers are at a standstill. Without any way to get moving, they spend the days in anguish, just hoping for the wind to start blowing. An incident occurs that serves to permanently differentiate Re-l from a Good Citizen...
Episode 16

(Dub) Busy Doing Nothing

The travelers are at a standstill. Without any way to get moving, they spend the days in anguish, just hoping for the wind to start blowing. An incident occurs that serves to permanently differentiate Re-l from a Good Citizen...
Episode 17

(Dub) Terra Incognita

The journey to Mosko is almost at its end. Along the way, Pino suddenly disappears. Vince and Re-l search for her and discover a cave leading underground. There they discover a truth that they could never begin to imagine...
Episode 17

(Sub) Terra Incognita

The journey to Mosko is almost at its end. Along the way, Pino suddenly disappears. Vince and Re-l search for her and discover a cave leading underground. There they discover a truth that they could never begin to imagine...
Episode 18

(Dub) Life After God

Finally, Vincent and his group arrive at the Mosko Dome. As Vince walks all over the desolate dome city, he is unable to remember anything from his past.
Episode 18

(Sub) Life After God

Finally, Vincent and his group arrive at the Mosko Dome. As Vince walks all over the desolate dome city, he is unable to remember anything from his past.
Episode 19

(Sub) Eternal Smile

A thrilling and enjoyable story about the AutoReiv, Pino, and her friends exploring a theme park called "Welcome Land." But behind this seemingly happy place, lie hidden truths in the smile of an android.
Episode 19

(Dub) Eternal Smile

A thrilling and enjoyable story about the AutoReiv, Pino, and her friends exploring a theme park called "Welcome Land." But behind this seemingly happy place, lie hidden truths in the smile of an android.
Episode 20

(Sub) Goodbye Vincent

A pulse that beats out a rhythm like clockwork. A figure that wakes up in a hospital room and slowly raises his body. Who is this figure?
Episode 20

(Dub) Goodbye Vincent

A pulse that beats out a rhythm like clockwork. A figure that wakes up in a hospital room and slowly raises his body. Who is this figure?
Episode 21

(Dub) Shampoo Planet

Vince suddenly disappears. Re-l and Pino desperately search all over the city in order to find him. Awakening.
Episode 21

(Sub) Shampoo Planet

Vince suddenly disappears. Re-l and Pino desperately search all over the city in order to find him. Awakening.
Episode 22

(Dub) Bilbul

A sudden incident that falls upon Re-l and Pino. And the frequent appearances of Proxy. What could his true identity be?
Episode 22

(Sub) Bilbul

A sudden incident that falls upon Re-l and Pino. And the frequent appearances of Proxy. What could his true identity be?
Episode 23

(Dub) Deus Ex Machina

The closed paradise Romdo's mysterious veil that covers the world is finally stripped off. What will become of Vince, Re-l and Pino.
Episode 23

(Sub) Deus Ex Machina

The closed paradise Romdo's mysterious veil that covers the world is finally stripped off. What will become of Vince, Re-l and Pino.

