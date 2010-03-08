1 season available

¿Dónde Está Elisa?

TV14 • Crime, Legal, Drama, Mystery, Latino • TV Series • 2010

The lives of the Domínguez family will change forever after the disappearance of Elisa (Montserrat Prats), one of the daughters of Raimundo Domínguez ...more

The lives of the Domínguez family will change forever after the disappearance of Elisa (Montserrat Prats), one of the daughters of Raimundo Domínguez

1 season available (107 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Elisa Desaparece

Elisa es una joven que pide permiso para ir a bailar con sus primos. Mariano, su padre se lo da y los lleva al club. Acuerdan la hora del reencuentro para ir a casa, todos están, menos Elisa.
Episode 2

Secuestro, No Sólo por Dinero

El secuestrador, oculto tras el teléfono no busca solo dinero, a cambio de la vida de Elisa. Mariano guarda en secreto el motivo de la llamada que recibió. Cristóbal inicia las investigaciones.
Episode 3

Una Trampa para Mariano

Mariano se desespera por el engaño. Elisa no está en la antigua bodega. Cecilia le cuenta a Danna que el mensaje que halló en el computador de Elisa, salió del dispositivo de Eduardo y Flor.
Episode 4

Identifican al Secuestrador

Mariano reconoce la voz de Alberto Ventura, ex empleado de sus empresas, acusado de malversación de fondos. La policía ubica al delincuente y a su rehén. Acorralado toma una decisión fatal.
Episode 5

Una Misa por Elisa

La familia entera, incluso la niñera va a la iglesia a pedir por el regreso de Elisa Altamira Rivas. El único que no asiste es Santiago, después de que todos saben que tenía sexo con ella.
Episode 6

Santiago en Problemas

Mariano recibe una llamada, pero se niega a contestar. Danna lo obliga a hacerlo. La policía pide hablar con Santiago y lo sorprenden fumando droga. Cristóbal lo arresta.
Episode 7

Rastros de Sangre

Cristóbal se presenta en el colegio y se lleva a Eduardo para la estación de policía para interrogarlo sobre la sangre que hallaron en su chaqueta. Ahora, los padres de Elisa temen lo peor.
Episode 8

Escándalo en los Medios

Viviana y Cecilia están furiosas por la publicación en los diarios que apuntan a Santiago y Eduardo como sospechosos por la desaparición de Elisa. Abren una investigación por la filtración.
Episode 9

Elisa Sabía la Verdad

La policía sabe que Isabel Ríos fue quien le consiguió un médico que le expidiera el certificado a Elisa. Isabel lo hizo, para proteger a Mariano, porque Elisa sabía la verdad sobre ellos.
Episode 10

Alguien Vio a Elisa

Danna espera a Cristóbal en la estación de policía. Se le acerca Norma y le dice que ella vio a Elisa. Danna está angustiada. No ve que las autoridades hagan algo para encontrar a su hija.
Episode 11

Cristóbal Se Confiesa

Gisela le reclama a Cristóbal, pues cree que él se está dejando manipular por Danna. El detective le confiesa a su médico que cree que él se está enamorando de Danna.
Episode 12

Los Celos de Mariano

Mariano va a buscar a Danna a la cabaña y discute con Cristóbal. Danna y su esposo pelean, pues a él no le gusta el acercamiento que tienen ella y Cristóbal.
Episode 13

Retrato Hablado

El comisario Rivas y la detective Cruz dan con un testigo que vio al hombre con el que estaba Elisa y hace un retrato hablado de él. Se lo dan a la familia Altamira.
Episode 14

La Creen Muerta

Cristóbal llega al cementerio y se encuentra allí con Danna. Nicolás le pide a Cecilia que se vayan a vivir juntos, pero ella lo rechaza pues quiere recuperar a Bruno y rehacer su matrimonio.
Episode 15

Hipótesis Probable

Danna y Mariano se encuentran en Malibu buscando pruebas de la desaparición de Elisa. Un periodista siembra la duda… Tal vez, Elisa pudo haber sido víctima de explotación sexual.
Episode 16

Homosexual a la Vista

Viviana le dice a Santiago que Ricardo es gay, pues ve el problema que tiene Santiago con los homosexuales. Mariano le reprocha a Nicolás el haberse metido con Cecilia.
Episode 17

Enredo Amoroso

Danna queda muy nerviosa, después del beso que se dio con Cristóbal. El agente le confiesa a la psicóloga que se siente atraído por Danna y que no se va a arrepentir nunca de haberla besado.
Episode 18

Danna marca distancia

Cristóbal llama a Danna y se disculpa por lo que pasó. Ella le pide que no la vuelva a llamar, ni a ver. Cristóbal interroga nuevamente a Nicolás. Gisela corroborará su testimonio.
Episode 19

Reconocimiento de Un Cadáver

Hallaron un cuerpo sin vida y esperan las pruebas de ADN para identificarlo. Danna y Mariano van a la morgue. Los restos encontrados están deteriorados y dificulta la identificación.
Episode 20

¿Alucinación o Realidad?

Mariano piensa que Danna alucina y no puede creer que Elisa haya llamado. Danna se pone furiosa, porque no le cree que habló con su hija. Gisela le prepara una comida casera a Cristóbal.
Episode 21

Desplazado

Mariano le entrega a Bruno un bono por la participación en el proyecto de las torres y le dice que él, está fuera del proyecto. Bruno le reclama a Cecilia porqué Mariano lo sacó del proyecto.
Episode 22

Actitud Sospechosa

Isabel y Mariano se encuentran en la oficina y él no se da cuenta que le llegó un email de Elisa. Luego, Mariano ve la foto de su hija en el correo, llama a Cristóbal y a Danna.
Episode 23

Rescate Millonario

Danna recibe otro email en el que exigen un millón de dólares por el rescate de Elisa. Todos en casa de la familia Altamira están a la expectativa de la llamada de los secuestradores.
Episode 24

Demanda Sobre Ruedas

Bruno le dice a Viviana que acaba de demandar a Mariano por haberlo sacado del proyecto de las torres. Ricardo está muy preocupado porque, si se queda sin trabajo, tiene que regresar a España.
Episode 25

Bajo Presión

Mariano se molesta al encontrar a Bruno en su casa, mientras conversa con Danna, cree que comentan de su relación con Isabel. Mariano amenaza a Bruno con matarlo, si habla más de la cuenta.
Episode 26

Estalla el Escándalo

Danna le reclama a Isabel su relación con Mariano y arma un escándalo. Mariano le cuenta a su amante que Bruno trató de chantajearlo con revelar a su esposa, el romance que existe entre ellos.
Episode 27

Danna y Cristóbal Hacen el Amor

Mariano reclama a Bruno y a Cecilia por todo el daño que le hicieron. Isabel está decidida a quitarse la vida por su amante. Danna llega al departamento de Cristóbal y hacen el amor.
Episode 28

Apuestan al Amor

Gisela cree que Cristóbal puso en riesgo su carrera, por involucrarse sentimentalmente con Danna. Ella está muy nerviosa por la reacción que pueda tener Mariano. Elisa la contacta.
Episode 29

Operación Rescate

Inicia el operativo de rescate de Elisa. La policía le coloca a Danna un micrófono para comunicarse. Cristóbal monitorea todo y la ayuda, en el intercambio instrucciones con los secuestradores.
Episode 30

Enemigo de Sangre

Cristóbal analiza el caso desde otro punto de vista, y le hace saber a Salazar que el responsable pudiera estar en la misma familia Altamira. Aparece una tarjeta bancaria de Elisa.
Episode 31

Mariano, Citado a Declarar

Citan a Mariano a la oficina de investigaciones. Él le reclama a Danna por no haberle dicho primero a él, sobre el hallazgo en su billetera. La fiscal abre averiguaciones en su contra.
Episode 32

Dudas Razonables

Danna empieza a dudar de su esposo y se lo hace saber. Cristóbal llama Mariano a un interrogatorio en la estación de policía. Le hace preguntas del viaje que iba hacer él, con Elisa a París.
Episode 33

Demanda a los Medios

Mariano está furioso por lo publicado en los periódicos y está decidido a demandarlos. Cecilia le dice que lo harán, pero deben planear bien cómo. Mariano y Danna hacen una petición en TV.
Episode 34

Evidencias

Mariano sabe cuáles son las pruebas que tiene la policía para pensar que él, es el autor del secuestro de Elisa. También, le pide a Castañeda que abran una investigación a los oficiales.
Episode 35

Evaporar las Pruebas

Mariano habla con Gisela para que sea su informante y averigüe quién es el que lo está inculpando y le ofrece dinero para que lo ayude. Ella se lo comenta a Cristٕóbal. Él gira instrucciones.
Episode 36

Colegas en Conflicto

Gisela le reclama a Cristóbal por la relación que tiene con Danna y la posibilidad de perjudicar el caso. Mariano interroga a Gisela, si sabe que su esposa se ve a escondidas con su colega.
Episode 37

¿Infiel?

Mariano decide contratar a un investigador privado, para saber si su esposa le es infiel con Cristóbal Rivas. Bruno le pide a Cecilia que renuncie a la empresa y así salvar su matrimonio.
Episode 38

A Sol y Sombra

Nicolás instruye al detective privado perseguir a Danna. Ella va al departamento de Cristóbal y él la sigue. Le advierten a Cristóbal que la fiscal observa su relación con Danna.
Episode 39

Renuncia

Cecilia renuncia a las empresas Altamira y está decepcionada. Nicolás le ruega a Cecilia que no se vaya. José Ángel y Nicolás tratan de convencer a Mariano para que reconsidere su decisión.
Episode 40

Lo Mío Es Mío y Lo Tuyo También

Mariano le dice a Gisela que Cristóbal lo quiere perjudicar quitándole a Danna y que no se lo va a permitir. Mariano sorprende a su esposa en ropa interior en el departamento de Cristóbal.
Episode 41

Punto de Quiebre

Mariano llama a la fiscal para contarle todo, pero a Mariano le da un pre-infarto al enterarse de la relación de Danna con Cristóbal. Isabel va al hospital a ver a Mariano, pero se lo impiden.
Episode 42

Decisión Irreversible

Mariano le cuenta a Cecilia, la relación que existe entre Danna y el comisario Rivas. La Fiscal le reclama a Danna por haber puesto en peligro la investigación de la desaparición de Elisa.
Episode 43

Una Pista Crucial

Cristóbal le pide ayuda a Danna para chequear el auto de su esposo y así obtener pruebas. Cristóbal revisa la evidencia que Gisela halló del vehículo y deducen que Mariano tiene a Elisa.
Episode 44

Mariano: ¿El Culpable?

Cristóbal le muestra a Castañeda las fotos de Elisa que Gisela encontró en el auto de Mariano. Ella a su vez, le explica a todos los de la Unidad, las nuevas evidencias del caso Altamira.
Episode 45

Interrogatorio Formal

La Fiscal Castañeda interroga a Mariano. Ella no le cree y le muestra la colilla que hallaron en el auto con el ADN de Elisa. Nicolás le cuenta a Cecilia que fue Danna quien lo denunció.
Episode 46

Huele a Verdad

Cristóbal revisa nuevamente todas las pruebas que tienen y recuerda todo lo que le han dicho durante la investigación. Empieza a creer que Mariano dice la verdad, que no tiene a Elisa.
Episode 47

La Coartada Perfecta

Isabel le entrega a Cristóbal un recibo donde comprueba que Mariano estuvo en un viaje de negocios, el fin de semana que desapareció Elisa, por lo cual él no puede ser el secuestrador.
Episode 48

Traición con Golpe Se Paga

Briceño traiciona a Gisela contándole a la fiscal que ella es la informante del comisario Rivas. Gisela le propina un golpe en la cara a Briceño, por abrir la boca más de la cuenta.
Episode 49

La Detención y Sus Secuelas

Mariano se entera que el directorio de la compañía pide su renuncia como presidente. Bruno llega a la cabaña donde tiene a Elisa y se da cuenta que ella escribe una nota a su padre.
Episode 50

Rivas Está Cerca

Cristóbal fue a la cabaña donde estuvo Elisa. Habló con los testigos, ellos le informaron que vieron movimiento, durante los meses previos a la desaparición de Elisa. Lo comparte con Castañeda.
Episode 51

Giro en la Investigación

Danna le pide a Cristóbal que le diga la verdad con respecto a Mariano, pero él le dice que tienen una nueva pista, el dueño de la cabaña. La fiscal presiona a Mariano y manipula la situación.
Episode 52

La Fiscal Apunta a Mariano

Cristóbal decide ir a Canadá a hablar con Vincet Fabulet. La fiscal le anuncia a Mariano que interpondrá una petición, para que lo metan de nuevo a la cárcel. Celebran el ascenso de José Ángel.
Episode 53

Violencia en la Cabaña

Cristóbal sospecha de Bruno y se lo hace saber a Gisela. Mariano es recluido en la prisión de alta seguridad. Bruno visita a Elisa en la cabaña y le lleva comida, pero ella lo sorprende.
Episode 54

Los Hilos del Poder

Castañeda le pide al detective Salazar que firme la orden de expulsión para Cristóbal, pero él se niega. Ella lo amenaza. Danna apoyará a la familia para sacar a Mariano de prisión.
Episode 55

Danna Retrocede

Cristóbal le reprocha a Danna por no contestar sus llamadas. Ella le dice que no puede haber nada entre ellos, tratará de salvar lo que le queda de familia. No declarará en contra de Mariano.
Episode 56

Rivas Fuera de Combate

El oficial Salazar le comunica a Cristóbal que debe entregar la placa y la pistola ya que fue expulsado del departamento. Sin embargo, él insiste en que le den más información sobre Fabulet.
Episode 57

Bruno Quiere Contar la Verdad

Bruno le confiesa a Cecilia que él tiene a Elisa y que piensa terminar de una vez por todas con esto, y se lo va a decir al comisario Rivas. Pero cuando llega a la cabaña, queda desconcertado.
Episode 58

El Rescate

Cristóbal ubica a Elisa muy mal herida. Se comunica con Danna y le informa que la encontró. Lleva a Elisa al hospital. Bruno sufre un shock nervioso al oír la noticia del rescate de Elisa.
Episode 59

El Que la Debe, la Teme

Elisa reacciona al escuchar a Danna, Viviana llama a Cecilia y le cuenta que la joven despertó. Bruno, muy preocupado, pues piensa que su ex rehén lo va a delatar. Briceño halla una carta.
Episode 60

El valor de una Carta

Cristóbal piensa que la carta que Elisa le dejó a Mariano, lo libera de toda culpa, y él mismo se la lleva a la cárcel. Mariano le da las gracias, por haber salvado a Elisa.
Episode 61

Confesión

Bruno graba un video donde le dice toda la verdad a Eduardo y a Flor de su relación con Elisa. Cecilia se da cuenta que Bruno no está en la casa y observa que reservó un pasaje.
Episode 62

Cómplices

Bruno le pregunta a Cecilia si le disparó a Elisa, porque la cree capaz de hacer una cosa así. Le pide que lo deje ir, pero ella no lo deja porque entonces todos comenzarán a sospechar de él.
Episode 63

Decepción

Cristóbal le dice a Gisela que el romance entre Danna y él se acabó y que no va interferir en su vida, ahora que Elisa apareció. Cecilia regresa a las empresas Altamira.
Episode 64

Todo Apunta Hacia Bruno

Gisela le lleva a Cristóbal la revista dónde aparece Bruno y Vincent Fabulet. Cristóbal interroga a Bruno, pero él lo niega todo. La fiscal interviene sus cuentas y advierte que pensaba viajar.
Episode 65

Bruno No “Canta”

Cristóbal lleva a Bruno a la cabaña y lo obliga a que confiese la verdad, pero él guarda silencio. Rivas le saca unas muestras de ADN. A Ricardo lo interrogan sobre el sospechoso.
Episode 66

Rivas Marca Distancia

Cristóbal habla con Gisela y le dice que la quiere, pero que entre ellos no puede haber nada. No desea hacerla sufrir de nuevo. Le pide ayuda: debe seguir a Bruno, hasta que cometa un error.
Episode 67

Doble Causa

Danna y Mariano les dicen a sus hijas lo sucedido con Elisa. La fiscal le anuncia al equipo que deben seguir con la investigación. Ahora hay secuestro y homicidio. Cristóbal tiene una pista.
Episode 68

Secreto

Llevan a Bruno a la estación de policía, pero no quiere confesar nada. Cecilia lo visita y lo maneja para que no diga nada. Ella le pide ayuda a Mariano para limpiar el nombre de Bruno.
Episode 69

Amor Insospechado

Bruno le confiesa a Cristóbal que tenía una relación con Elisa y que trató de convencerla, para que regresara a su casa, pero no lo logró. Asegura que él no la mató, porque se amaban.
Episode 70

Bruno Tras las Rejas

Bruno va a prisión, mientras llega el juicio, pues lo declaran una persona peligrosa para la sociedad. Cecilia le insiste a Mariano, que Bruno es inocente, que él no pudo matar a Elisa.
Episode 71

Danna Quiere Oír la Verdad

Danna visita a Bruno en la cárcel, pues quiere saber la verdad de boca de Bruno, pero él no es capaz de decirle nada. Cristóbal llega a la prisión y se encuentra allí con ella.
Episode 72

Bruno Cambia Su Declaración

Someten a Bruno a la prueba del polígrafo y niega todo lo que confesó a Cristóbal. Alega que su primera declaración, no es válida, porque fue presionado para decir algo que no hizo.
Episode 73

Reconstrucción del Caso

Bruno es llevado a hacer la reconstrucción de los hechos del día del asesinato de Elisa, pero niega haber estado en ese sitio. Briceño encuentra un expediente que remueve su pasado oscuro.
Episode 74

Atacan a Bruno

Acosan a Bruno en prisión. Otros presos lo amenazan con hacerle lo mismo, que él le hizo a Elisa. Le dan una golpiza. José Ángel le dice a Santiago que siempre va a estar ahí, para él.
Episode 75

Bruno Teme por Su Vida

Cecilia ve un letrero que dice: “Cáceres degenerado”, pintado en la puerta de su casa. Bruno le pide a Cecilia que lo saque de la cárcel, antes que lo maten. Fue brutalmente golpeado.
Episode 76

Premoniciones

Danna le insiste a Mariano que Elisa trata de comunicarse con ella, de enviar un mensaje de quién fue que la mató realmente, pero él se niega a creer que una cosa así, pueda suceder.
Episode 77

Desde el Más Allá

Danna lleva a Olga a dónde encontraron a Elisa, pues Danna cree que Elisa se comunica a través de ella. No duda en que le está avisando cómo murió. La fiscal interroga a Cecilia sobre Flor.
Episode 78

Detrás de la Verdad

Clara llega a casa de Danna, para ver si hay manifestaciones paranormales allí. Eduardo enfrenta a Cecilia y la obliga a que le diga toda la verdad de lo que pasó con Bruno y Elisa.
Episode 79

Juicio Comprado

Felipe le dice a Cecilia que la parte acusadora tiene a Lorena Sandoval, una testigo que acusa a Bruno de acoso sexual. Castañeda interroga a Lorena, pero la declaración da un giro total.
Episode 80

Bruno Se Defiende

Durante el juicio, Bruno declara y acusa a Cristóbal de haberlo torturado. La Fiscal Castañeda pone la grabación con la confesión de Bruno. Rivas queda en evidencia.
Episode 81

La Justicia Decide

Danna acude a la psicóloga para consultarte de un nuevo sueño, pero sale decepcionada. El jurado da a conocer el veredicto. El acusado, Bruno Cáceres de pie, escucha la decisión, con atención.
Episode 82

Venganza

Mariano está tan dolido por la decisión del jurado, que le promete a Danna matar a Bruno. Cáceres recibe llamadas amenazantes por teléfono. Ella quiere saber cómo está Cristóbal.
Episode 83

Mariano Corta las Alas

Mariano le quita las acciones a Cecilia, para impedir que se vayan del país. Deben pagar por la muerte de Elisa. Cecilia le pide a Felipe que presione a Mariano, para recuperar las acciones.
Episode 84

La Voz de Elisa

Danna oye, nuevamente la voz de Elisa diciéndole que “él no fue”. Encerrada en el cuarto, cree que fueron las niñas o Lupita; pero ellas le dicen que no, y que no es la primera vez que pasa.
Episode 85

Soborno al Descubierto

La fiscal Castañeda llega a casa de Cecilia para hablarle sobre el pago a la testigo. Eduardo escucha la conversación entre Cecilia y la Fiscal. Queda tan desconcertado, que busca consejo.
Episode 86

Cecilia Bajo Sospecha

Cristóbal le dice a Gisela, a la fiscal y a Salazar que el asesino de Elisa no es Bruno, sino Cecilia. La fiscal dice que hasta no comprobar lo contrario, no pueden hacer nada contra ella.
Episode 87

Espías

Briceño empieza a seguir a Bruno y le rinde informe a Mariano sobre la persecución. Le cuenta que estuvo en el taller de arquitectos, y propone interceptar las líneas telefónicas de Cáceres.
Episode 88

Prueba Contundente

Cristóbal le pregunta a Mariano con respecto a Cecilia, su carácter, su vida y la personalidad, cuando recibe una llamada de Gisela que encontraron el arma con la que le dispararon a Elisa.
Episode 89

Isabel, Ausente

Nicolás llama en varias oportunidades a Isabel, pero ella no responde. Queda más preocupado, cuando Ricardo lo llama y le dice que Isabel, no fue a trabajar.
Episode 90

Amor Imposible

Danna y Cristóbal, frente a la cabaña se besan y se dicen que todavía se aman, pero saben lo que pasará después, cuando se termine el caso de la desaparición de Elisa.
Episode 91

Dudas Razonables

Gisela encara a Cristóbal, le pregunta si aún sigue enamorado de Danna. Le dice que hizo todo lo posible por hacerlo feliz, pero se da cuenta que la está evadiendo.
Episode 92

Un Paso Atrás, Salva Vidas

Santiago está con la pandilla que atacará a la caravana gay. Ve a José Ángel, se arrepiente. Llama a Cristóbal para avisarle. Cuando lo hace, Portilla trata de matarlo, pero alguien lo impide.
Episode 93

El Buen Olfato de Rivas

Cristóbal enfrenta a Mariano para decirle que impidió, que él lograra su objetivo de matar a Bruno y además, que sabe todo lo que trama. Aparece un video con un testimonio revelador.
Episode 94

Entrega Voluntaria

Eduardo y Flor no se van para su casa con Cecilia, dicen tener mucho miedo. Ante esta situación de temor y rebeldía, ella y Bruno deciden entregarse a la policía.
Episode 95

Objetivo: Liquidar a Bruno

Cristóbal le dice a Nicolás que está seguro que Cecilia asesinó a Isabel, pero él no le cree, piensa que ella sería incapaz de hacer algo así. Mariano y Nicolás planean eliminar a Bruno.
Episode 96

Maniobra Asesina

Mariano llama a Cecilia para invitarla a celebrar la graduación de Eduardo, pero le pide que vaya sola, Cecilia accede. Ella acomoda a Bruno para simular un suicidio.
Episode 97

Sin Dejar Huellas

Cecilia borra cualquier evidencia de sangre, toma una ducha. Gisela y Cristóbal terminan como pareja. Ella pedirá cambio de división. Cecilia va a casa de los Altamira, donde Danna la enfrenta.
Episode 98

Cecilia Miente

Después que Danna la expulsa de la casa, Cecilia regresa a la suya. Llama al 911. Llega la policía para el levantamiento del cadáver. Toman fotos y Castañeda la interroga. Acusa a Bruno.
Episode 99

La Policía No Cree

Proceden al levantamiento del cadáver. Cecilia sale quebrada en llanto. La necropsia de ley arroja los primeros resultados que ponen en duda la versión de suicidio.
Episode 100

Secuestran a Flor

Cecilia entra a la casa de Danna, sigilosamente y busca a Flor. Danna trata de impedir que se vaya con ella. Cecilia escapa, llevándose a Flor a la fuerza. Danna la sigue y llama a Cristóbal
Episode 101

El Escondite de Cecilia

En un acto desesperado, Cecilia lleva a su hija, Flor hasta las bodegas Altamira. Flor halla la pistola en el auto, pero su madre se la quita. Le prohíbe mencionar a Eduardo, por traidor.
Episode 102

El Valor de Flor

En un descuido de Cecilia, Flor logra comunicarse con Mariano y les da la ubicación. Rivas y sus acompañantes llegan al lugar del escondite, pero entra sólo el comisario. Flor es una rehén.
Episode 103

Intento de Fuga

Cristóbal, preocupado por Mariano le pide salir. Gisela entra para apoyar a Rivas y resulta herida. Cristóbal pide refuerzos. Gisela le dice que no deje escapar a Cecilia.
Episode 104

Danna Debe Elegir

Eduardo y Flor se mudan a casa de Danna y Mariano. Se instalan como parte de la familia. Danna está confundida, no sabe si quedarse con sus hijos o irse con Cristóbal.
Episode 105

Prioridades de una Madre

Danna y Cristóbal hablan de su futuro como pareja. Ella antepone la felicidad de sus hijas, a la de ella. Admite estar muy confundida. Lo que sea que decida, Cristóbal la apoyará.
Episode 106

Trasladan a Cecilia

Por atentar contra su vida, Cecilia fue llevada a una clínica psiquiátrica. Mariano la visita, pero solo tiene recuerdos. No habla. Las hijas de Danna no quieren acompañarla a la playa.
Episode 107

Danna Cambia de Opinión

Cristina promete que, si todos se mantienen juntos podrán ser felices otra vez. Danna, aunque pensativa al inicio, ordena a Lupita traer de nuevo las maletas a casa.

