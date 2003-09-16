All of Us

Inspired by the domestic lives of celebrities Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the family comedy "All of Us" reflects a new generation's enlightened attitude towards those who juggle ex-spouses, dating and professional lives. Robert James, an entertainment reporter for a local Los Angeles television station, is handsome, smart and thoroughly modern in his thinking. Recently divorced from the somewhat self-absorbed Neesee, the mother of their endearing 6-year-old son, Robert refuses to buy into the old stereotype that being divorced means you can't get along with the ex.