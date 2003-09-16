About this Show
All of Us
Inspired by the domestic lives of celebrities Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the family comedy "All of Us" reflects a new generation's enlightened attitude towards those who juggle ex-spouses, dating and professional lives. Robert James, an entertainment reporter for a local Los Angeles television station, is handsome, smart and thoroughly modern in his thinking. Recently divorced from the somewhat self-absorbed Neesee, the mother of their endearing 6-year-old son, Robert refuses to buy into the old stereotype that being divorced means you can't get along with the ex.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month