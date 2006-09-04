Curious George
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
Curious George
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2006)
The Man in the Yellow Hat is an oddball museum employee who looks after his pet monkey, an inquisitive and wonderful creature whose enthusiasm often gets the best of him.
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
TVPG • Drama, Classics • TV Series (1955)
Alfred Hitchcock presents short stories filled with elements of horror, comedy and suspense.
Curious George: Royal Monkey
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Join your favorite monkey as he takes on his most regal role yet, trading places with a royal monkey!
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Family, Animation • Movie (2013)
A Fun-Filled Halloween Adventure! Hang on to your hats and get ready for a spook-tacular good time with Curious George - in his first-ever Halloween movie. Autumn is here, bringing colorful leaves, hay rides, pumpkin patches, and the annual Boo Festival. After hearing about a legendary scarecrow who steals hats, the inquisitive monkey and his friends set out to find him. By the time George gets to the festival, he realizes that it's not always easy to pick the perfect pumpkin, and that winning the prize for best costume may be as difficult as catching the mysterious scarecrow. Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest - it's a bewitching treat for the whole family!
