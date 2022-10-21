Slash/Back

In Pangnirtung, Canada, just 31 miles south of the Arctic Circle, it’s just a typical summer day - no school, no cool boys (well... except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika and her friends, everything changes when they discover an alien invasion threatening their small village. These teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives but, using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they fight to show the aliens that you don't mess with the girls from Pang.