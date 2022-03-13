*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
About this Movie
A Lot of Nothing
James and Vanessa are the perfect married couple; successful, sexy, and smart. But after learning that the latest fatal police shooting involving an unarmed youth in their community was committed by their neighbor, a white policeman, they are shaken from their upper-middle-class complacency and driven to take action—with explosive results. Stars Cleopatra Coleman and Y’lan Noel deliver fiercely committed performances, while actor-turned-director Mo McRae brilliantly ratchets up the tension in this hothouse thriller. Following in the footsteps of recent social satires Get Out and Sorry to Bother You, A Lot of Nothing artfully skewers our assumptions about class, race, and justice.