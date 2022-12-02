Christmas with the CampbellsChristmas with the Campbells

When Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn’s handsome cousin, while Shawn is away.more

Starring: Brittany SnowJustin LongAlex Moffat

Director: Clare Niederpruem

Not RatedComedyDramaHolidayRomanceMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Christmas with the Campbells – Trailer

About this Movie

When Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawn’s handsome cousin, while Shawn is away.

