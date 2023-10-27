About this Movie
Suitable Flesh
Successful psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby has brutally murdered her young patient Asa Waite. Locked up in a psych ward, she recounts a wild, terrifying tale of erotic attraction, out-of-body experiences, ancient curses, grisly deaths and unspeakable evil. Her obsession has destroyed her marriage, ruined her reputation, left bodies in her wake, and led her to a ‘kill or be killed’ desperation. Worse, if she is not believed, more deaths will follow, and Elizabeth will be forever lost.