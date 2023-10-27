Suitable FleshSuitable Flesh

Successful psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby has brutally murdered her young patient Asa Waite. Locked up in a psych ward, she recounts a wild, terrifying tale of erotic attraction, out-of-body experiences, ancient curses, grisly deaths and unspeakable evil. Her obsession has destroyed her marriage, ruined her reputation, left bodies in her wake, and led her to a ‘kill or be killed’ desperation. Worse, if she is not believed, more deaths will follow, and Elizabeth will be forever lost.more

Successful psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby has brutally murdered her...More

Starring: Heather GrahamJudah LewisBruce Davison

Director: Joe Lynch

Not RatedHorrorThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Children of the CornR • Horror • Movie (2020)
Birth/RebirthR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
ConsecrationR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Friendship GameNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Angry Black Girl and Her MonsterNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Shadow PeoplePG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Lakota Nation vs. United StatesPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Four SamosasPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2022)
PaintPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Lost KingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of GoodbyesTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2022)
The Origin of EvilR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
BonesR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring FeverR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2009)
RazeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2014)

Suitable Flesh – Trailer

About this Movie

Suitable Flesh

Successful psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby has brutally murdered her young patient Asa Waite. Locked up in a psych ward, she recounts a wild, terrifying tale of erotic attraction, out-of-body experiences, ancient curses, grisly deaths and unspeakable evil. Her obsession has destroyed her marriage, ruined her reputation, left bodies in her wake, and led her to a ‘kill or be killed’ desperation. Worse, if she is not believed, more deaths will follow, and Elizabeth will be forever lost.

Starring: Heather GrahamJudah LewisBruce DavisonJohnathon SchaechBarbara Crampton

Director: Joe Lynch

Not RatedHorrorThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.