The DiveThe Dive

A deep-sea diving trip at one of the world's most remote spots becomes a fight for survival for sisters Drew and May when a catastrophic landslide sends rocks tumbling into the sea. After being struck by the rockfall, May now lies 28 meters below the surface, trapped by debris. With dangerously low levels of oxygen, it is up to Drew to fight for her sister's life. She must put her own life in jeopardy and risk paying the ultimate sacrifice. With no help in sight, time is running out.more

A deep-sea diving trip at one of the world's most remote spots be...More

Starring: Louisa KrauseSophie LoweDavid Scicluna

Director: Maximilian Erlenwein

Not RatedThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Four SamosasPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Reef: StalkedNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2022)
BlackBerryR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Lost KingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Lakota Nation vs. United StatesPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Birth/RebirthR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
ConsecrationR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Friendship GameNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Angry Black Girl and Her MonsterNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Sympathy for the DevilNot Rated • Thriller • Movie (2023)
Capricorn OnePG • Thriller • Movie (1977)
NoceboNot Rated • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Origin of EvilR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
VesperNot Rated • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2022)
ShatteredR • Thriller • Movie (1991)

The Dive – Trailer

About this Movie

The Dive

A deep-sea diving trip at one of the world's most remote spots becomes a fight for survival for sisters Drew and May when a catastrophic landslide sends rocks tumbling into the sea. After being struck by the rockfall, May now lies 28 meters below the surface, trapped by debris. With dangerously low levels of oxygen, it is up to Drew to fight for her sister's life. She must put her own life in jeopardy and risk paying the ultimate sacrifice. With no help in sight, time is running out.

Starring: Louisa KrauseSophie LoweDavid Scicluna

Director: Maximilian Erlenwein

Not RatedThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.