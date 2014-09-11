The Cobbler

Max Simkin (Adam Sandler) had always felt like a nobody until the discovery of a magical family heirloom transforms him into the hero he had always hoped to be.more

Max Simkin (Adam Sandler) had always felt like a nobody until the...More

Starring: Adam SandlerCliff "Method Man" SmithEllen Barkin

Director: Tom McCarthy

PG-13ComedyDramaFantasyMovie2014

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.

 

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.

 

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Four SamosasPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Sick of MyselfComedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Dotty & SoulTVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2022)
CorsageNot Rated • Drama, History • Movie (2022)
The Almond and the SeahorseNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2022)
God's TimeNot Rated • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2023)
A Lot of NothingNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
NoceboNot Rated • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
TaurusNot Rated • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
The NightingaleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
Life Upside DownNot Rated • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
The LairNot Rated • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
5-25-77Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
StardustDrama, Music • Movie (2020)
CentigradeThriller, Drama • Movie (2020)

The Cobbler – Trailer

About this Movie

The Cobbler

Max Simkin (Adam Sandler) had always felt like a nobody until the discovery of a magical family heirloom transforms him into the hero he had always hoped to be.

Starring: Adam SandlerCliff "Method Man" SmithEllen BarkinMelonie DiazDan Stevens

Director: Tom McCarthy

PG-13ComedyDramaFantasyMovie2014

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.