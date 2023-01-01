5 Days of War

About this Movie

5 Days of War

A group of war reporters capture the first fighting of the Russian-Georgian war, including brutal atrocities - but no American networks want their footage, and the crew is captured by the soldiers they filmed!

Starring: Rupert FriendRichard CoyleEmmanuelle ChriquiVal KilmerDean Cain

Director: Renny Harlin

RDramaMilitary & WarActionAdventureMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

