About this Movie
Death Defying Acts
Upon arriving in Edinburgh, Scotland for a series of mind-boggling performances, master illusionist Harry Houdini (Guy Pearce) offers an impressive cash reward to any supposed psychic who can accurately tell him his late mother's exact last words. Gorgeous swindler Mary McGarvie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) rises to the challenge and engages Houdini in a dangerous flirtation that will blur the line between reality and paranoia -- and test the very limits of his skepticism.