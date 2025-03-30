Descendants: The Rise of RedDescendants: The Rise of Red

Daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella travel back in time to prevent a coup in Auradon.more

Daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella travel back in ti...More

Starring: Kylie CantrallMalia BakerBrandy

Director: Jennifer Phang

TVGMusicalsFantasyMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Descendants: The Rise of Red - Trailer

About this Movie

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella travel back in time to prevent a coup in Auradon.

Starring: Kylie CantrallMalia BakerBrandyRita OraChina Anne McClain

Director: Jennifer Phang

TVGMusicalsFantasyMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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