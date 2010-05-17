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Fantasy for Kids

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Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden WallOver the Garden Wall
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
We Bare BearsWe Bare Bears
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Steven Universe: FutureSteven Universe: Future
After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end; as he runs out of other people's problems to solve, he'll finally have to face his own.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekCraig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek follows a young boy, Craig, and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures within a world of untamed, kid-dominated wilderness in the creek.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Yu-Gi-Oh!Yu-Gi-Oh!
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackThe Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Sofia the FirstSofia the First
Once upon a time in the kingdom of Enchancia, Sofia became a princess. With her mother, Miranda, now married to King Roland II, Sofia has to learn the royal ropes! To help Sofia along the way are the three headmistresses of Royal Prep Academy, Fauna, Flora and Merryweather, her royal steward, Baileywick, and a group of cute woodland creatures led by a wise-talking rabbit, Clover. On her journey, Sofia will discover that looking like royalty isn’t all that difficult, but being a true princess has to come from the heart.
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
We Baby BearsWe Baby Bears
We Baby Bears follows baby bear brothers Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear as they journey in a magical box to fantastic different worlds in search of their perfect home.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidDisney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid
Ariel goes on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends in the mystical underwater country of Atlantica.
TVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsAdventure Time: Distant Lands
Return to the Land of OOO and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands! Based on the animated series Adventure Time, created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, this series brings fans closer to their favorite Ooo denizens -- along with some new friends -- following them on exciting new adventures. Astronaut BMO sets off into deep space. Princess Bubblegum and Marceline journey to the Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Peppermint Butler starts over as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. And, finally, Finn and Jake reunite to embark on the most important adventure of their lives.
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicCare Bears: Unlock the Magic
When a new adventure takes them to a strange world, the Care Bears have to lean on each other more than ever; through friendship, courage and a little belly badge magic, they continue their mission to spread caring and sharing to the world.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsDragons: The Nine Realms
Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
MinibodsMinibods
Six furry little friends get caught up in hilarious mayhem, turning everyday situations into unexpected, silly events. The Minibods overcome hurdles the unconventional way, to better understand themselves and the world around them.
TVG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
IyanuIyanu
Five hundred years after the Age of Wonders, Iyanu, a teenage orphan, discovers hidden powers that rival the Divine Ones. As an ancient evil awakens, she must unlock the memories that hold the key to saving Yorubaland as The Chosen -- a Divine One in human form.
TVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Find Me in ParisFind Me in Paris
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Abominable and the Invisible CityAbominable and the Invisible City
Abominable and the Invisible City is a comedy adventure that continues the wild and woolly fun of the Abominable feature. In our series, Yi, Jin, and Peng discover that there’s a whole magical world out there – and it’s closer than they think. It turns out their city is teeming with magical creatures! And they all seem to need the kids’ help. Helping them will take the kids – and their lovable yeti friend Everest – on extraordinary, hilarious, and heartfelt adventures throughout China and beyond.
TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Jessica's Big Little WorldJessica's Big Little World
She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Digimon FusionDigimon Fusion
Mikey Kudo and his friends travel through the Digital World fighting evil.
Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Dragon StrikerDragon Striker
In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra-powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. He joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As Key struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
TVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
Where's Waldo?Where's Waldo?
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Pretty CurePretty Cure
Two unsuspecting girls become Defenders of the Light and battle the forces of evil.
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!Yu-Gi-Oh! GO RUSH!!
Twins Yuhi and Yuamu Ohdo believe there's alien life beyond the stars, even though their attempts to prove it have only ended in failure; their hard work and dedication are about to pay off when an extraterrestrial finally arrives on Earth!
Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsKulipari: An Army of Frogs
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs follows the adventures of a group of peaceful amphibians who live in quietude and safety thanks to an elite group of super powered frogs called the Kulipari and a Dreamcasting spell called “The VEIL” spun by the Turtle King Sergu. This mystical veil cloaks their home in a mystery to the outside world. Suddenly this tranquil environment is under threat and turned upside down when the villainous Spider Queen Jarrah, (a one time student of King Sergu who now weaves an evil side of the Dreamcasting spell called “Nightcasting”), and Lord Marmoo, (the feared leader of the vicious and numerous Scorpion Army) ban together. These two natural enemies now have one common goal…Conquering the Frogs. Enter our hero, Darel, who is the only amphibian that believes this threat is eminent. Darel is a young frog who feverously trains everyday to achieve his dream of one day joining the elite Kulipari army. Despite his lack of experience and limited fighting skills Darel will suddenly have the chance to become the warrior of his dreams!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSYu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS
Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
The Adventures of A.R.I.: My Robot FriendPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Back to the Secret GardenG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The BoxtrollsPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
Care Bears: Unlock the MagicTVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Castle in the SkyPG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (1986)
The Cat ReturnsG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Cat Returns (Japanese Audio)G • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2002)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
A Christmas DreamTVG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (1945)
A Christmas Mystery (2022)PG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2022)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
CoralinePG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the HatPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2003)
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of GodsKids, Action • Movie (2014)
Dragon StrikerTVY7-FV • Kids, Action • TV Series (2026)
DragonkeeperPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Earwig and the WitchPG • Animation, Comedy • Movie (2020)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
FinnickPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2022)
From Up on Poppy Hill (Japanese Audio)PG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2011)
Ghost Cat AnzuTVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
The Giant KingPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Ginger's TaleFantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Green Lantern: Emerald KnightsPG • Kids, Action • Movie (2011)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2002)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrincePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2009)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StonePG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2001)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie ModeTVPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2001)
Hotel TransylvaniaPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Hotel Transylvania 2PG • Fantasy, Cartoons • Movie (2015)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog LogTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Howl's Moving CastlePG • Fantasy, Anime • Movie (2004)
Howl's Moving Castle (Japanese Audio)PG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2004)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
IyanuTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
Jessica's Big Little WorldTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Jungle MasterPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Justice LeagueTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Justice League UnlimitedTVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)
Justice League vs. Teen TitansPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Kiki's Delivery ServiceG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Japanese Audio)G • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (1989)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)

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