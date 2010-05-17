It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
A magical animated series about a six-year-old girl, Doc McStuffins, who has the ability to talk to and heal toys and stuffed animals! With the help of her stuffed animal friends, Doc runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse. The series emphasizes the importance of lending a helping hand, or paw, when people and toys need it most.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Master Splinter allows the Turtles to visit the surface for the first time, where they'll learn the importance of working as a team, uncover the mystery of their existence, and face fearsome enemies such as the Kraang and the ruthless Shredder.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
We Bare Bears
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
We Bare Bears is a comedy about three bear siblings named Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear. Each episode follows their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the San Francisco Bay Area, whether they're looking for food, trying to make human friends or scheming to become Internet famous. Whatever the situation, it's obvious that being a bear in the civilized, modern world is tough but at least they have each other!
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends
TVG • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
What happens when children outgrow their imaginary friends? They take them to Madame Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, a vast Victorian mansion with endless rooms and hundreds of thought-up playmates. Follow the adventures of eight-year-old Mac and his imaginary friend Bloo in world where imaginary friends actually come to life.
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
Chuggington
TVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Wilson, Koko and Brewster are three young trainees that are on their way to becoming working trains!
Miles From Tomorrowland
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Blastastic! Join Miles and his intergalactic family as they venture out into outer space! Whether he is discovering alien lifeforms, racing across the stars, or exploring new planets Miles always has his family to explore the galaxy with! Join the Callisto family as they help connect the galaxy on behalf of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. Your wildest imagination is just the beginning in Tomorrowland!
Over the Garden Wall
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Over the Garden Wall is Cartoon Network’s 1st animated mini-series event that tells the story of two brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves lost in a strange forest. With the help of a bluebird named Beatrice, they must travel across this strange land in hope of finding their way home. Featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey, Chris Isaak, Christopher Lloyd, and John Cleese.
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all begins when The Sorceress, who dwells in the mysterious and magical Castle Grayskull calls on Adam, Prince of Eternia. She presents Adam with a powerful and magical sword, which he must learn to use with great wisdom and knowledge. The sword enables Adam to transform himself into He-man, the most powerful man in the Universe, by holding aloft his magic sword and commanding “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” The sword also transforms his trusted but fearful feline friend Cringer, into the fierce and loyal sidekick, Battlecat. Together He-man and Battle-Cat become the protectors of Eternia, alongside their trusted allies and friends, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko. All are fighting against the evil warrior Skeletor and his army of wicked henchmen - Beastman, Trap-Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Mer-man, Tri-Klops, Whiplash, Clawful, Two-Badd, Stinkor and Webstor. Skeletor has one plan, to dissolve the empire into chaos and rule over the planet. Only one man can stop him! He-man, guided by the Scorceress, stands in Skeletor’s way but can he save the planet!
Tayo the Little Bus
TVY • Action, Animation • TV Series (2010)
In a big city where various vehicles are happily living together, our little bus Tayo has just started learning his route in the city. There is lots more to learn for Tayo. Tayo and his friendly friends Rogi, Lani and Gani are helping each other to become great mature buses.
Harvey Beaks
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2015)
"Harvey Beaks" is the story of the good kid getting into ridiculous mischief with the naughty kids in the magical forest they live in. They're unlikely best friends that find common ground in the little joys and triumphs of childhood.
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
Nina's World
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Nina's World tells the story of imaginative 6-year-old Nina and best friend, Star, having everyday fun within her vibrant and colorful neighborhood. Every day transforms into a new excursion around the neighborhood - celebrating family, community, diversity and wonder.
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Based on the popular YouTube channel, HobbyKidsTV, HobbyKids Adventures follows the antics of three brothers - HobbyPig, HobbyFrog, and HobbyBear - as they use fun, food and amazing inventions to avoid their arch enemies, the SlobbyKids, and make the world a better place! Created by renowned animator Butch Hartman.
Where's Waldo?
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
Mission Force One
TVY • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The Tomorrowland Transit Authority has created an elite team made up of five incredible kids – experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Their mission is to connect the universe and protect it from an evil force known as Nemesystems!
Pinky, Elmyra & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
The popular animated characters Pinky and The Brain continue to concoct schemes to rule the world while hiding out in the suburbs where they live with Elmyra, a hyperactive tot of Tiny Toon Adventures fame.
Doozers
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
From The Jim Henson company comes the preschool series Doozers. Join The Pod Squad - Spike, Molly Bolt, Daisy Wheel & Flex as they DESIGN, CREATE, and INNOVATE and put their ideas into action!
Voltron: Defender of the Universe
TVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Voltron: Defender of the Universe is the futuristic tale of a time when the universal forces of good have consolidated into the Galaxy Alliance. Its mission: to explore the universe to help those in trouble and to fight the dark forces of evil. The Galaxy Alliance send five determined explorers to search for the secret of Voltron on the planet Arus. Thus ensues the exciting adventures; five fierce lion-robots combine into one great robot-warrior, Voltron.
Little Charmers
TVG • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
In the magical land of Charmville, charmers have special powers. With a little patience, determination and a flick of their magic wands, anything is possible.
Monchhichi
TVG • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
At nightfall you can see stars in the sky and glitter falling over each child as they fall asleep. It all comes from the dream tree factory, a magical place where the sweetest dreams are made. Follow the brave and cute Monchhichi, the sleep custodians as they embark on their magical adventures. And remember, creating sweet dreams is a lot more work than one might think!
