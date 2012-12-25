ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Classic Movies

New on Hulu
Les MiserablesLes Miserables
In the political turmoil of 19th-century France, an ex-convict becomes mayor of a town in France. Soon exposed, he must avoid being captured again by the ruthless police inspector who has hunted him for years. Presented by FXM.
TV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
CarrieCarrie
A shy teen exacts terrifying revenge on classmates who taunt her.
R • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
Panama HattiePanama Hattie
A nightclub owner in Panama takes on Nazi spies.
TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
The OutsidersThe Outsiders
A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Social member, the boys are forced to go into hiding. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Maltese FalconThe Maltese Falcon
A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.
Drama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanKnute Rockne, All American
Coach Rockne (Pat O'Brien) leads Notre Dame to gridiron greatness with star player George "The Gipper" Gipp (Ronald Reagan).
G • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
Royal WeddingRoyal Wedding
A brother-and-sister musical team find romance when they tour London for Elizabeth II's wedding.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
42nd Street42nd Street
Julian Marsh, a successful Broadway director, produces a new show in spite of his poor health. The money comes from a rich old man, who is in love with the star of the show, Dorothy Brock. But she doesn't return his love because she is still in love with her old partner. On the night before the premiere, Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, and one of the chorus girls, Peggy Sawyer, tries to take over her part.
TVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
To Please a LadyTo Please a Lady
A tough race car driver comes up against an equally tough newspaper columnist in a drama set against the fast action of the auto racing world. Clark Gable and Barbara Stanwyck play the clashing couple in this 1950 romantic drama. Gable tries for the top money in the Indy 500 after Stanwyck tries to destroy his career by branding him a killer. Can he make a comeback? And will love win out?
TVG • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Sixteen CandlesSixteen Candles
The 1980s teen classic with forgotten birthday girl Molly Ringwald looking for love on her not-so-sweet sixteenth.
PG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Thelma & LouiseThelma & Louise
In one of the greatest road movies of all time, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon ride to everlasting fame as two women who embark on a crime spree across the American southwest.
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
The Breakfast ClubThe Breakfast Club
John Hughes' 1985 high-school classic about five disparate teens tossed together for an eight-hour Saturday detention.
R • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadeIndiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones sets off on his third cinematic outing accompanied by none other than his father, Henry. The Drs. Jones head to the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail, which is also being sought after by the Nazis.
PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Across The Great Divide
In 1876, a gambler on the run encounters two orphans trying to make their way across the Rocky Mountains, encountering cougars, wolves, bears and more - can the trio learn to trust one another and survive the wild?
G • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkIndiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
An archaeologist must find a powerful relic before a group of Nazis do.
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Popular
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Foreign CorrespondentTVPG • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1940)
Terminator 2: Judgment DayR • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1991)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
Night of the Living DeadTV14 • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1968)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
Withnail and IR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Modern TimesG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1936)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Great DictatorTVPG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1940)
Trending Classics
The Great DictatorTVPG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1940)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
TampopoClassics, Comedy • Movie (1985)
A Trip to the MoonTVG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1902)
Stand by MeR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1986)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
Nanook of the NorthClassics, Documentaries • Movie (1922)
Foreign CorrespondentTVPG • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1940)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
The Four FeathersTVPG • International, British • Movie (1939)
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!NC-17 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1989)
The Courtship of Eddie's FatherDrama, Classics • Movie (1963)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
Safety Last!TVG • Classics, Romance • Movie (1923)
Strike Up the BandTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1940)
Modern TimesG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1936)
DiaboliqueDrama, Thriller • Movie (1955)
City LightsTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1931)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
A Room With a ViewTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (1986)
The Battle of AlgiersTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1967)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
RashomonTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (1950)
Santa Fe TrailTVPG • Western, Drama • Movie (1940)
The Naked KissTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1964)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
Chimes at MidnightTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1967)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
The Naked CityDrama, Classics • Movie (1948)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
Terminator 2: Judgment DayR • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1991)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Tokyo StoryTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (1953)
CasablancaPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1942)
The Machine That Kills Bad PeopleTVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1952)
Night of the Living DeadTV14 • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1968)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
The Wizard of OzTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1939)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Gold RushTVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1925)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
High and DizzyTVG • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1920)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
The Kennel Murder CaseTVG • Mystery, Drama • Movie (1933)
To Please a LadyTVG • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Blue SteelTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
Withnail and IR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Most Liked Classics
The Wizard of OzTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1939)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
CasablancaPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1942)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Terminator 2: Judgment DayR • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1991)
Night of the Living DeadTV14 • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1968)
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!NC-17 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1989)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
A Room With a ViewTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (1986)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
The Courtship of Eddie's FatherDrama, Classics • Movie (1963)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
DiaboliqueDrama, Thriller • Movie (1955)
A-Z
2001: A Space OdysseyTVG • Adventure, Space • Movie (1968)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Apocalypse Now ReduxR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1979)
The Battle of AlgiersTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1967)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
Blue SteelTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
Border BadmenTVG • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1945)
The Brave OneTVG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1956)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
CasablancaPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1942)
Chimes at MidnightTVPG • Drama, History • Movie (1967)
City LightsTVG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1931)
The Courtship of Eddie's FatherDrama, Classics • Movie (1963)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
DiaboliqueDrama, Thriller • Movie (1955)
Die HardR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1988)
Early SpringTVPG • International, Drama • Movie (1956)
An Eastern WesternerTVG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1920)
The EntertainerTVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1960)
Foreign CorrespondentTVPG • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1940)
The Four FeathersTVPG • International, British • Movie (1939)
The FreshmanTVG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1925)
The Gold RushTVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1925)
Gone With the WindG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1939)
The Great DictatorTVPG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1940)
High and DizzyTVG • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1920)
Indiana Jones and the Last CrusadePG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1981)
The Kennel Murder CaseTVG • Mystery, Drama • Movie (1933)
Knute Rockne, All AmericanG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1940)
Les MiserablesTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (2012)
The Machine That Kills Bad PeopleTVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1952)
The Maltese FalconTVG • Crime, Drama • Movie (1931)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
The Man Who Knew Too MuchTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1934)
Modern TimesG • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1936)
Monsieur VerdouxTVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1947)
The Naked CityDrama, Classics • Movie (1948)
The Naked KissTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1964)
Nanook of the NorthClassics, Documentaries • Movie (1922)
Night of the Living DeadTV14 • Thriller, Classics • Movie (1968)
The Night PorterR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1974)
Objective, Burma!TVPG • Action, Military & War • Movie (1945)
Ocean's ElevenTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1960)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
RashomonTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (1950)
A Room With a ViewTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (1986)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
Safety Last!TVG • Classics, Romance • Movie (1923)
Santa Fe TrailTVPG • Western, Drama • Movie (1940)
Shock CorridorTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1963)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
SpeedyTVG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1928)
Stand by MeR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1986)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
Strike Up the BandTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1940)
TampopoClassics, Comedy • Movie (1985)
Terminator 2: Judgment DayR • Adventure, Classics • Movie (1991)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
The Threepenny OperaTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1931)
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!NC-17 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1989)
To Please a LadyTVG • Action, Drama • Movie (1950)
Tokyo StoryTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (1953)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.