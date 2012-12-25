42nd Street

Julian Marsh, a successful Broadway director, produces a new show in spite of his poor health. The money comes from a rich old man, who is in love with the star of the show, Dorothy Brock. But she doesn't return his love because she is still in love with her old partner. On the night before the premiere, Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, and one of the chorus girls, Peggy Sawyer, tries to take over her part.