A group of people hide from bloodthirsty zombies in a farmhouse.
Scarface
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Al Pacino delivers a riveting performance as Tony Montana, the small-time punk who vaults to the top of Florida's crime world.
Trading Places
R • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1983)
Eddie Murphy stars as a small-time con artist who gets a chance to switch lives with Aykroyd's big-time stock market maven. But their reversal of fortunes is just a cruel joke perpetrated by two bored mega-rich brothers.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
Ten years later, Sarah and her son John combat a new, more deadly cyborg.
The Warriors
R • Action, Classics • Movie (1979)
A street gang is blamed unfairly for a rival gang leader's death and must fight its way home to Coney Island from the Bronx. In HD.
High Plains Drifter
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1973)
A mysterious stranger is hired by the lawless locals of a sin-ridden mining town to protect it from three gunmen just out of jail.
The Untouchables
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
Federal Agent Eliot Ness forms a fearless foursome to take on Al Capone and organized crime in Prohibition-era Chicago. Sean Connery won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.
Fear
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1996)
A teen girl's first romance takes a deadly turn when her new boyfriend begins to exhibit a violently possessive side to his personality.
The Big Lebowski
R • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1998)
A perpetually stoned slacker gets mixed up in a kidnapping case after being mistaken for a millionaire with the same name.
Stand by Me
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1986)
Over a long holiday weekend in 1959, four boys who are inseparable friends set out to find a dead body deep in the woods that they've heard rumors about. Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix and Kiefer Sutherland star in this classic drama.
National Lampoon's Animal House
R • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1978)
Toga! Toga! Toga! John Belushi leads the madcap charge in this comedy classic about the wildly obscene antics of a college frat house.
The Addams Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1991)
A con artists plan to scam an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.
Mississippi Burning
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
The 1964 disappearances of three civil-rights activists in Mississippi are investigated by FBI agents Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.
Apocalypse Now
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1979)
An Army captain's secret mission becomes a journey into madness in Francis Ford Coppola's spectacular drama of the Vietnam War.
Jaws
PG • Classics, Adventure • Movie (1975)
Steven Spielberg's classic thriller about a peaceful resort community that comes under attack by a man-eating Great White shark.
Thelma & Louise
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1991)
In one of the greatest road movies of all time, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon ride to everlasting fame as two women who embark on a crime spree across the American southwest.
Footloose
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1984)
An urban teenager who moves to a small town dominated by a fundamentalist preacher wages an ambitious war against adult repression.
Planet of the Apes
G • Classics, Adventure • Movie (1968)
U.S. Spaceship lands on a desolate planet, stranding the spacemen in a world dominated by apes 2000 years into the future. Based on Pierre Boulle's novel.
Babe
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Life on the farm proves to be challenging for a plucky pig in this endearing family comedy.
American Beauty
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1999)
Kevin Spacey plays Lester Burnham, a man in his mid-40s going through an intense midlife crisis; he's grown cynical and is convinced that he has no reason to go on.
WarGames
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1983)
Matthew Broderick plays a teenage computer hacker who taps his bedroom terminal into the government's top secret missile-defense system.
Terms of Endearment
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
A domineering mother and her highspirited only daughter's love/hate relationship keeps them sparring for years, but when a crisis erupts in the daughter's life their relationship is thrown into turmoil.
Heathers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty star in this cruelly hilarious dark comedy, which became one of the biggest cult classics of the '80s.
Miller's Crossing
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1990)
The right-hand man of an Irish mob boss plays all the angles in a Prohibition gangland story filled with dark emotion - from the creators of "No Country For Old Men", with Marcia Gay Harden.
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (1957)
Dramatization of the legendary battle between Wyatt Earp and the Clanton Gang.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
G • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1968)
An eccentric inventor buys an old jalopy and amazes his children by turning it into a miraculous flying car - but when it's stolen by villains from a land where children are outlawed, the chase is on! A memorable musical fantasy!
Carrie
R • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
A shy teen exacts terrifying revenge on classmates who taunt her.
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1969)
Paul Newman and Robert Redford are wisecracking outlaws on the run in this classic Western, a breezy blend of action, comedy and romance.
Sands of Iwo Jima
TV14 • Military & War, Action • Movie (1949)
A dramatization of the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.
West Side Story
TVPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1961)
Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer star in this classic musical retelling of 'Romeo and Juliet' set among New York's warring gangs.
Serpico
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (1973)
Al Pacino stars in this memorable portrait of Frank Serpico, the fearless cop who blew the whistle on New York City police corruption.
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
PG • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1976)
Inspector Clouseau's former boss threatens to destroy the world unless the klutzy detective is eliminated in this 1976 'Panther' film.
A Room With a View
TVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1986)
A sheltered young English girl awakens to the world of love and passion in this charming romantic comedy.
Midnight Cowboy
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1969)
A naive young Texan's dreams of success are destroyed by the grim realities of life on New York's streets in this 1969 classic.
Tall Stranger
Drama, Classics • Movie (1957)
In the post-Civil War Colorado Territory, a rancher rescued from death by a wagon-train demonstrates his gratitude by guiding the train to the newly-opened land. He also finds the rustlers who shot him, as well as true love.
Blue Velvet
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1986)
College student Jeffrey Beaumont returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear in an abandoned field, Beaumont teams up with detective's daughter Sandy Williams (Laura Dern) to solve the mystery.
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
PG • Action, Classics • Movie (1969)
A noble gunfighter (George Kennedy) hires a team of the deadliest men in the west to help free a peasant leader from a notorious Mexican prison in this rabble-rousing western classic.
Pony Express
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1953)
In 1860, Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild Bill Hickok are sent to establish a Pony Express service across California.
Bandolero!
TV14 • Western, Adventure • Movie (1968)
An exciting western about a pair of outlaw brothers (Stewart and Martin) and their willing hostage (Welch) who are pursued to the Mexican border by a vengeful sheriff (Kennedy). Presented by FXM Retro
Exodus
TV14 • Documentaries, Classics • Movie (1960)
Paul Newman plays a heroic Israeli freedom fighter in director Otto Preminger's classic 1960 epic about the birth of Israel.
Magnificent Seven Ride!, The
PG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1972)
A gunslinger-turned-lawman's world is turned upside down when an outlaw rapes and murders his wife, setting in motion a story of seven men out to keep the peace - no matter the cost! The 4th film in the Magnificent saga.
A Man Alone
Classics, Adventure • Movie (1955)
Framed for a robbery, a gunman hides out in the home of the local sheriff and gradually wins his trust and respect. Now they must face the vengeful townspeople in a bloody war.
The Furies
Drama, Classics • Movie (1950)
Western depicting the clash between a self-made cattle king of the Old West and his equally iron-willed daughter. Based on Niven Busch's novel.
Blue Steel
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
A band of outlaws plot to force the entire populace to quit their town so that they can take the gold that lies under the land.
Curse of the Pink Panther
PG • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1983)
Ever-bumbling Inspector Clouseau has been missing for a year--and the President of France wants to find him.
One Foot in Hell
TVPG • Classics, Adventure • Movie (1960)
A sheriff seeks revenge against a frontier town for the negligent death of his wife. Alan Ladd, Don Murray, Dan O'Herlihy.
The True Story of Jesse James
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1957)
A story told in flashback about the life of the James brothers, especially Jesse.
Hopalong Cassidy
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1935)
Hopalong uncovers scheme by cattle rustlers to turn local ranchers against each other. William Boyd's first turn as the perennial cowboy hero.
Border Badmen
TVG • Classics, Adventure • Movie (1945)
Billy the Kid is shooting up a storm and defending his honor.
