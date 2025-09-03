Lollapalooza 2026: How To Watch, Lineup, Schedule & More

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 30 to August 2, 2026, bringing four days of live performances from some of music’s biggest artists. If you can’t make it to the festival in person, Hulu lets you stream the official Lollapalooza livestream from home, so you won’t miss the biggest sets, exclusive interviews, or behind-the-scenes moments.

This guide covers everything you need to know before tuning in, including how to watch the Lollapalooza 2026 livestream on Hulu, when coverage begins, where to find the livestream schedule, and which artists are taking the stage.

Watch: Lollapalooza 2026

Lollapalooza 2026: Greatest Hits

Here’s what to know before streaming Lollapalooza 2026.

Festival dates: July 30 – August 2, 2026

Location: Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois

Where to watch: Stream the official Lollapalooza livestream on Hulu or Disney+.

Livestream schedule: Coverage runs across all four festival days. Daily livestream times and the full artist schedule will be announced closer to the festival. All listed times will be in Central Time (CT) .

Lineup: More than 170 artists are set to perform across eight stages, with the full festival lineup available on the official Lollapalooza website.

Bonus content: In addition to live performances, Hulu's livestream includes exclusive artist interviews, backstage moments, and behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the festival weekend.

Replay availability: The livestream is only available while the festival is happening and will not be available to watch on demand after the event ends.

How To Watch the Lollapalooza 2026 Livestream on Hulu





No tickets? No problem.

Stream the festival live on Hulu throughout all four days, with performances and exclusive festival coverage available from wherever you’re watching.

What You’ll Need

To stream the official Lollapalooza 2026 livestream, you’ll need an active Hulu subscription. The livestream will be available during the festival weekend from July 30 to August 2, 2026, with coverage available only during the event.

Sign Up for Hulu

Where To Find the Livestream

When Lollapalooza goes live, head to the Lollapalooza page on the Hulu app to access the livestream.

Supported Devices

The Lollapalooza livestream is available on supported devices that work with Hulu, including smart TVs, streaming media players, mobile phones and tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers. Whether you’re watching from the couch or following the festival on the go, you can stream live from the device that works best for you.

Lollapalooza 2026 Schedule

The official Lollapalooza livestream schedule will be released shortly before the festival begins, making it easier to plan around your favorite artists. In the meantime, here’s what to expect before tuning in.

Daily Livestream Times (CT)

The official livestream runs all four days of the festival, with daily start times announced closer to opening day. All livestream times are listed in Central Time (CT), so be sure to account for your local time zone when planning your viewing schedule.

Channel 1 vs. Channel 2

The Lollapalooza livestream typically features two simultaneous channels, each showcasing performances from different stages throughout the day. If two artists you want to see are scheduled at the same time, you can switch between Channel 1 and Channel 2 to follow different performances as they happen.

Once the official livestream schedule is available, you’ll be able to see which artists are assigned to each channel and plan ahead for any overlapping sets.

Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup

Lollapalooza 2026 brings more than 170 artists to Grant Park for four days of live music spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, country, K-pop, and indie. While the full lineup is extensive, a handful of headliners are already generating the most buzz ahead of festival weekend.

For the complete artist roster and daily set times, check out the official Lollapalooza lineup and schedule .

Festival Headliners

This year’s headliners include Lorde, Charli XCX, JENNIE, Tate McRae, John Summit, Olivia Dean, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The xx. Across the rest of the lineup, you’ll also find fan-favorite artists like Turnstile, The Chainsmokers, Lil Uzi Vert, MUNA, beabadoobee, aespa, YOASOBI, and Major Lazer, showcasing the wide range of genres that have made Lollapalooza one of the summer’s biggest music festivals.

Lollapalooza Livestream FAQs

Can I Watch Lollapalooza After It Airs?

No. The Lollapalooza 2026 livestream is only available during the live event from July 30 through August 2, 2026. Once the festival ends, the livestream will not be available to replay on Hulu, so plan to watch your favorite artists live.

Is the Lollapalooza Livestream Free on Hulu?

The livestream is included with an eligible Hulu subscription during the festival weekend. If you aren’t already subscribed, you’ll need to sign up for Hulu before you can access the livestream.

Sign Up for Hulu

Will Every Performance Be Streamed?

Not every performance is guaranteed to appear in the livestream. Check the official livestream schedule before the festival begins to see which artists and stages will be featured.

Do I Need Hulu + Live TV?

No, the Lollapalooza 2026 livestream will be available to Hulu subscribers and does not require a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

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