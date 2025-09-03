Where To Watch ‘The Bear’ Final Season: Cast, Release Date, and More

Intense, fast-paced, and emotionally raw, The Bear has been keeping viewers hungry for more since it premiered in 2022. After becoming one of FX and Hulu’s most acclaimed series — earning record-breaking Emmy recognition and millions of viewers worldwide — The Bear returns for its fifth and final season.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bear Season 5, including the release date, cast, plot details, trailer information, and how to watch on Hulu.

Watch: The Bear

When Does The Bear Season 5 Come Out?

The Bear Season 5 premieres on Hulu on Thursday, June 25, 2026. This final season consists of eight episodes, all of which will be available to stream at once, making it easy for fans to binge the series’ final chapter.

Is Season 5 the Final Season of The Bear?

Yes. Season 5 is expected to be the final season of The Bear, marking the final chapter in Carmy and the crew’s journey at their restaurant.

For years, the restaurant has been the center of everyone’s lives. As the story reaches its conclusion, Season 5 explores what success really means to the crew and whether or not there’s room for a life beyond chasing perfection.

Catch up on previous seasons before streaming all-new episodes of The Bear Season 5 on Hulu.

What Happens in the Final Season of The Bear?

The final season delivers the same mix of kitchen intensity and high-pressure decision-making that has defined the series from the beginning. Themes of food, family, and the restaurant’s roots remain central as the story reaches its conclusion.

After Season 4’s major turning point, Carmy begins to question whether life in the kitchen is still the future he wants, while Sydney is forced to consider what leadership looks like if she’s the one steering The Bear forward.

The choices they make won’t just determine the future of the restaurant — they’ll redefine the relationships that have driven the series from the very beginning.

The Bear Season 5 Trailer

Sink your teeth into the final chapter of this EmmyⓇ-winning series.

The Surprise “Gary” Episode Explained

Ahead of Season 5, FX surprised fans with a standalone flashback special titled Gary. Set years before the events of The Bear, it follows Richie and Michael “Mikey” Berzatto on a road trip to Gary, Indiana, offering a deeper look at their friendship and the complicated bond that shaped much of the series.

Starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, Gary explores the challenges both characters were facing long before Carmy returned to Chicago. The episode provides additional context for the Berzatto family dynamic and sheds new light on relationships that continue to influence life at The Bear throughout the final season.

For fans revisiting the series before Season 5, Gary offers a meaningful look back at the people and events that helped shape the story.

Watch: The Bear: “Gary”

The Cast of The Bear

Welcome to The Bear, formerly known as The Original Beef — a Chicagoland staple. Let us introduce you to the talented crew of chefs and service professionals who make it all happen.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Carmen (aka “Carmy”) Berzatto is the driven, high-strung main character of The Bear, a former fine-dining prodigy who returns home to take over his late brother’s struggling sandwich shop. Consumed by grief and haunted by perfectionism, Carmy battles inner demons, toxic kitchen culture, and the weight of family dynamics throughout the series.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Sydney is Carmy’s sous chef and one of the main characters of the show. She is brilliant, compassionate, and dedicated — fueled by her father’s love for The Original Beef.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Richie is a chef and manager at The Original Beef, as well as a long-time friend of Carmy’s family. Beyond his sarcasm and rough edges, Richie is a softie at heart — especially when it comes to his daughter, Eva. As the restaurant evolves, so does Richie, revealing unexpected depth as he yearns for purpose and personal growth.

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Marcus is a pastry chef whose passion and curiosity for the culinary arts are contagious — even though he can get carried away at the expense of his daily tasks. For him, the kitchen is more than just work — it’s a welcome escape from the personal struggles he’s quietly navigating.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Bettina “Tina” Marrero

Tina is everyone’s best friend in the kitchen, despite coming off as tough and guarded when you first meet her. Proud and self-reliant, she prefers to do everything on her own — even in the moments when she could use a hand.

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Carmy’s protective sister, Natalie (aka “Sugar”), is a no-nonsense kind of gal. She’s exactly the type of person Carmy needs to help keep him grounded amid the chaos. Though she often steps into the role of the “fixer,” Sugar quietly carries her own grief as she shoulders the pressure of holding both the family and the restaurant together.

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

No one is entirely sure what Fak’s official job is at the restaurant — including Fak himself. Equal parts handyman and chaos agent, he’s always eager to help even when he has no idea what he’s doing (but that’s just part of his charm). More than just comic relief, Fak’s loyalty and heart make him an oddly essential part of the team — much to Richie’s dismay.

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim “Ebra”

Ebra, a Somali refugee and long-time cook at The Original Beef, is a quiet and steadfast presence in the kitchen. Though little is known about him or his past, his deep roots to the restaurant and strong sense of pride speak volumes — even though he says very little.

How To Watch The Bear

Is The Bear on Hulu?

Yes. All seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu, including the fifth and final season. Whether you’re catching up before the premiere or revisiting favorite episodes, Hulu subscribers can watch every season on demand.

Sign up for Hulu

Stream With the Disney+ Hulu Bundle

Looking for even more to watch? Eligible bundle plans include access to Hulu and Disney+, making it easy to stream The Bear alongside other fan-favorite shows and movies.

Learn More About the Disney+ Hulu Bundle

Watch FX on Hulu

The Bear is an FX original series available through FX on Hulu. Explore more acclaimed FX series and movies, all in one place.

Explore FX on Hulu

Everything Else You Need To Know About The Bear

How Many Seasons of The Bear Are There?

There are currently four seasons of The Bear, with the fifth and final season premiering June 2026.

When Is Season 5 of The Bear?

The entire fifth season of The Bear is coming to Hulu on Thursday, June 25.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 5 of The Bear?

Season 5 will have eight episodes.

Is The Bear Based on a True Story?

No, The Bear is not based on a true story. However, there are some storylines in the show that were inspired by the life of co-creator Christopher Storer and his connection to Chicago’s real-life Mr. Beef sandwich shop.

Why Is It Called The Bear?

Carmy is sometimes referred to as “Bear,” a moniker derived from the first syllable of his last name — Berzatto. Given this connection, Carmy has dreamed of owning his own fine dining restaurant and naming it The Bear.