The Queen’s Club Championship: Stream Live with Hulu

The road to Wimbledon runs through Queen’s Club. Held in London June 6 – 21, 2026, the HSBC Championships are one of the biggest grass-court tournaments of the season and a key stop before Wimbledon.

With many of the world’s top players set to compete and a long-awaited comeback drawing attention, there’s plenty to watch when the tournament begins. Hulu + Live TV lets you catch the action live.

Queen’s Club Championships at a Glance

Dates: June 8 – 21, 2026

Location: The Queen’s Club in London, England

Watch on: Tennis Channel* and Tennis Channel 2 (T2)*

Stream on: Hulu + Live TV

Tournament level: ATP 500 and WTA 500

Why it matters: One of the biggest grass-court tournaments before Wimbledon

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Where To Watch the Queen’s Club Championships

What TV Channel Is the Queen’s Club Championships On?

The 2026 Queen’s Club Championships, officially known as the HSBC Championships, will air live on Tennis Channel* and Tennis Channel 2 (T2).*

Where Can I Stream Tennis Channel and T2?

Fans can stream Queen’s Club Championships coverage on T2* with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can add the Sports Add-on to access Tennis Channel.*

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Queen’s Club Tennis Championships 2026 Schedule and Details

When Are the Queen’s Club Championships?

This year, the Queen’s Club matches will span two weeks, with the women’s tournament (WTA 500) taking place June 8 – 14 and the men’s tournament (ATP 500) following June 15 – 21.

Where Are the Queen’s Club Championships Held?

The Queen’s Club Championships take place at The Queen’s Club in London, England. The historic grass-court venue serves as one of the most important stops on the road to Wimbledon, attracting many of the sport’s top players each year.

Why the Queen’s Club Championships Matter Before Wimbledon

As one of the final major grass-court tournaments before Wimbledon, the Queen’s Club Championships offer an early look at which players are finding form on the surface. Several champions, including Carlos Alcaraz, have gone on to win both Queen’s Club and Wimbledon in the same season, reinforcing the tournament’s reputation as one of the best indicators of success at the All England Club.

Interest in the Queen’s Club Championships continues to grow, with the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) reporting more than 7.5 million streams during the 2025 tournament, up 65% from 2024.

What To Know About the Queen’s Club Championships

Here are answers to some of the most common questions about the Queen’s Club Championships.

What Is the Difference Between the Queen’s Club Championships and the HSBC Championships?

They’re the same tournament. The Queen’s Club Championships is the traditional name many tennis fans still use, while HSBC Championships is the event’s current sponsored name. Both refer to the annual grass-court tournament held at The Queen's Club in London ahead of Wimbledon.

Is the Queen’s Club Championships Part of Wimbledon?

No, the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon are separate tournaments. That said, they’re closely connected on the tennis calendar. Because both events are played on grass courts, many players use Queen’s Club as a final tune-up before heading to Wimbledon.

What Do ATP 500 and WTA 500 Mean?

ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) 500 and WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 500 are classifications used on the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours. The number refers to the ranking points awarded to the tournament champion and helps indicate the event’s importance.

As ATP 500 and WTA 500 events, the Queen’s Club Championships rank among the most prestigious tournaments outside of the Grand Slams.

Who Has Won the Most Queen’s Club Championships?

Andy Murray holds the record for the most singles titles at the Queen’s Club Championships, lifting the trophy five times. His success at Queen’s helped cement the tournament’s reputation as a proving ground for some of the sport’s best grass-court players.

How To Watch the Queen’s Club Tennis Championships with Hulu + Live TV

Watching Tennis Channel and T2 on Hulu + Live TV is easy. Follow the steps below and start streaming in seconds. Want to see everything available with a Hulu + Live TV subscription? Explore the full Hulu + Live TV channel lineup .

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

Existing Hulu subscribers can upgrade their subscription to Hulu + Live TV within their Account menu . New subscribers can select Hulu + Live TV at sign-up . Once you’re signed up with Live TV, navigate to your account page to set up your Live TV-supported devices. This includes Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation®, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Can’t watch all of the matches live? Set them up to record using Hulu’s Cloud DVR and watch the game later.

Upgrade With the Sports Add-on

Tennis Channel 2 (T2) is available with Hulu + Live TV. Subscribers who want access to Tennis Channel can add Hulu’s Sports Add-on , which also includes additional sports networks such as NFL RedZone, MLB Network Strike Zone, and FanDuel TV Racing.

For tennis fans looking for expanded coverage throughout the season, the Sports Add-on provides access to Tennis Channel and a broader lineup of live sports programming.