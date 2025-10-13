“If you’re out on the road feeling lonely and so cold, all you have to do” is watch Gilmore Girls on Hulu.

The leaves may be changing, but everything about Stars Hollow stays the same year after year — and thank goodness for that. As soon as you press “play,” it’s like you can almost smell the coffee brewing at Luke’s Diner and hear those familiar “la-la-las” floating through the air.

With its colorful village festivals, cozy New England setting, and the heartwarming relationship between Rory and Lorelai, Gilmore Girls is the ultimate comfort show . It’s basically the TV version of slipping into the softest oversized cable-knit sweater on a chilly autumn morning — warm, nostalgic, and somehow exactly what you needed.

Whether you’re visiting Stars Hollow for the first time or returning for your annual rewatch, these are the Gilmore Girls episodes that deliver the very best fall vibes.

The 10 Coziest Gilmore Girls Fall Episodes

1. S1, Episode 1: “Pilot”

Welcome to the very beginning, where Rory gets accepted to a fancy prep school, Lorelai scrambles for tuition money (and caffeine), and Stars Hollow glows with fall leaves. It’s the ultimate introduction to Gilmore Girls and autumn, with fresh notebooks, iconic fall outfits, and Luke’s Diner coffee that feels like a hug in a cup.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S1, Episode 1: “Pilot”

2. S1, Episode 7: “Kiss and Tell”

Stars Hollow is dressed for fall, with pumpkins stacked high, hay bales framing the square, and scarecrows keeping watch as Rory and Lorelai open the episode with a brisk walk-and-talk on a crisp autumn morning. The festive streets make repeat appearances throughout, wrapping the whole story — including Rory’s very first kiss with Dean — in that signature Stars Hollow coziness.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S1, Episode 7: “Kiss and Tell”

3. S2, Episode 8: “The Ins and Outs of Inns”

Autumn colors adorn the streets of Stars Hollow once again — the perfect backdrop for Lorelai and Sookie’s first fight as they start to dream up their own business, the Dragonfly Inn. Meanwhile, Taylor can’t help but meddle, Kirk spreads gossip faster than falling leaves, and the whole town glows with that golden-hour energy that makes change feel both exciting and cozy.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S2, Episode 8: “The Ins and Outs of Inns”

4. S3, Episode 9: “A Deep-Fired Korean Thanksgiving”

Only the Gilmore girls could attempt four Thanksgiving dinners in a single day: Lane’s with Mrs. Kim’s tofurkey, Sookie and Jackson’s with a deep-fried turkey, comfort food at Luke’s, and martinis at Richard and Emily’s.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S3, Episode 9: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

5. S4, Episode 7: “The Festival of Living Art”

Stars Hollow is hosting Connecticut’s Festival of Living Art for the first time in seven years, and the whole town turns into a stage. While neighbors pose as famous paintings, Taylor micromanages every detail, and Kirk gives a performance only Kirk could deliver — all under the warm glow of autumn that makes the festival feel unmistakably Stars Hollow.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S4, Episode 7: “The Festival of Living Art”

6. S4, Episode 9: “Ted Koppel’s Big Night Out”

Few things are as quintessentially fall as collegiate football. In this episode, Rory tailgates the Yale vs. Harvard game with her grandparents while Lorelai reluctantly tags along. The clash of time-honored Ivy League traditions, football festivities, and Gilmore wit makes for one of the series’ coziest (and quirkiest) fall outings.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S4, Episode 9: “Ted Koppel’s Big Night Out”

7. S5, Episode 8: “The Party’s Over”

Rory trades her cozy fall sweaters for a cocktail dress and tiara when Emily and Richard throw her a grand Yale party complete with chandeliers, gowns, and an endless parade of suitors. Lorelai, predictably out of place in the world of high society, provides just the right touch of snark — making the glittering autumn night feel very Gilmore.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S5, Episode 8: “The Party’s Over”

8. S5, Episode 9: “Emily Says ‘Hello’”

Emily, martini in hand, steps back into the dating world while Lorelai and Luke continue finding their rhythm. The mix of falling leaves and shifting relationships makes the episode feel like one of those bittersweet fall nights — cozy yet melancholy.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S5, Episode 9: “Emily Says ‘Hello’”

9. S6, Episode 10: “He’s Slippin’ Him Bread … Dig?”

Lorelai and Rory host Thanksgiving at the Dragonfly Inn for the first time, gathering their closest people around the table. But even with the inn glowing in autumn warmth, everyone brings their own distractions to dinner.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S6, Episode 10: “He’s Slippin’ Him Bread…Dig?”

10. S7, Episode 9: “Knit, People, Knit”

The town square turns into a sea of yarn as Stars Hollow hosts a charity knit-a-thon, with sweaters, scarves, and plenty of quirky competition. Between Babette’s chatter, Miss Patty’s organizing, and Kirk (as always) taking things way too seriously, it’s small-town autumn at its finest.

Watch: Gilmore Girls: S7, Episode 9: “Knit, People, Knit”