The White House is at all times many different things. It's a museum where tourists come to see our country's history, a place of business where some of the greatest decisions of democracy have been made.more
The White House is at all times many different things. It's a mus...More
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The White House is at all times many different things. It's a museum where tourists come to see our country's history, a place of business where some of the greatest decisions of democracy have been made.
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The White House: Behind Closed Doors
The White House is at all times many different things. It's a museum where tourists come to see our country's history, a place of business where some of the greatest decisions of democracy have been made.