2 seasons available (25 episodes)

The Client ListThe Client List

Money talks, pleasure sells and discretion is everything. These are Riley’s new life lessons after her husband abandons her with two kids. When she finds employment at a day spa where her co-workers are providing other services that aren’t on the spa menu, Riley finds herself in some completely unexpected, but definitely compromising positions.more

Money talks, pleasure sells and discretion is everything. These a...More

Starring: Jennifer Love HewittCybill ShepherdLoretta Devine

Creators: Jordan BuddeSuzanne Martin

TV14DramaTV Series2012

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Client List

Money talks, pleasure sells and discretion is everything. These are Riley’s new life lessons after her husband abandons her with two kids. When she finds employment at a day spa where her co-workers are providing other services that aren’t on the spa menu, Riley finds herself in some completely unexpected, but definitely compromising positions.

Starring: Jennifer Love HewittCybill ShepherdLoretta DevineColin EgglesfieldRebecca Field

Creators: Jordan BuddeSuzanne Martin

TV14DramaTV Series2012

You May Also Like

The Real Amish WitchesTVPG • Drama • Movie (2016)
The First 48: The Detective SpeaksDrama • TV Series
Abducted: The Carlina White StoryTVPG • Drama • Movie (2012)
Every Day is ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Mistletoe in MontanaDrama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Vanished in YosemiteTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Devious MaidsTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2013)
The ShackPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2017)
The Holiday Fix UpDrama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Winter's BoneR • Drama • Movie (2010)
Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire StoryDrama • Movie (2022)
Holiday in Santa FeDrama, Romance • Movie (2021)
The Enchanted Christmas CakeDrama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Merry Liddle Christmas BabyDrama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
The Looming TowerTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.