Pikwik Pack

TVYAnimation • AdventureKidsTV Series2020

Suki the hedgehog, Axel the raccoon, Tibor the hippo and Hazel the cat deliver magica...more

Suki the hedgehog, Axel the raccoon, Tibor the hippo and Hazel th...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Better Together / Kip in the Caboose

The Pikwik Pack goes to the Carnival to deliver a package to the Freezy Fruity Shop. Percy ruins Petra's Snow Castle and Tibor hates Axel's tacos - should they tell their friends the truth?
Episode 2

Timid Tibor / Lone Star

Farmer Francis has a bad case of the Blueberry Blues, while Tibor needs to face his fear of water. Axel has to ask for help so Little Cosmo can watch a Pikwik Rocket in space.
Episode 3

Suki's Hero / Shake It up

Suki is excited to deliver a package to her hero Captain Kate! Uncle Rosco the painter and Suki both learn to shake things up.
Episode 4

Hazel's Mishap / Axel's Lucky Day

Hazel and Beverly Beaver have trouble focusing. Axel's lucky charm goes missing!
Episode 5

Giddyup Ol' Blue! / Stick Together

Axel uses Farmer Francis' tractor to get a delivery to Professor Hoot and camp Hootlet. Tibor’s super special slime gets the team in a sticky situation!
Episode 6

Sir Tibor the Brave / Tooty Fruity Trouble

When JJ Giraffe and Tila lose their ball inside a neighbor's house, it's Sir Tibor the Knight to the rescue! It’s the Tooty Fruity Feast and the Pikwik Pack must ask for help to get their delivery to Squick and Squack.
Episode 7

Hangin' Out / Truck Train

It's Music Day at the Pikwik Post, but Chipper's horn doesn't sound like music to Tibor's ears. Everyone loves Axel's new Truck Train, except Tibor.
Episode 8

Sunshine and Rainbows / for the Win

Suki's favorite band Calvin and the Rainbow Unicorns come to town. It’s Race Day, and the team competes to see who can make the fastest delivery.
Episode 9

The Snower Express / Hazel's Naptime

Axel is so focused on his new invention that he may not make the delivery. Professor Hoot can't get the Hootlets to sleep and Hazel can't stay awake long enough to make her delivery!
Episode 10

Faster Faster / You Don't Say

Professor Hoot has a new invention: Mia Robot! Professor Hoot loses his voice and Suki needs to deliver a package to help everyone speak up!
Episode 11

Lost and Found / Hazel's Birthday

At the Taco Truck, the Bison Brothers can't find what they need to make burritos. Benny has planned everything for Hazel's surprise birthday party, but he forgot to invite her friends!
Episode 12

Go With the Flow / Tibor's Butterfly Buddy

Oh no! The Pikwik Pack have trouble delivering Wally's package when his iceberg keeps getting pushed by the ocean current. / Henrietta and Tibor are sad to say goodbye to their friends.

About this Show

Pikwik Pack

Suki the hedgehog, Axel the raccoon, Tibor the hippo and Hazel the cat deliver magical packages filled with love to the kind citizens of Pikwik. Every day, a new surprise package arrives. The team might face rough rapids, stormy skies, or a foggy forest, but when they work together, they always deliver! Each delivery is chock-full of big adventures, silly hijinks, and heartfelt charm that will entertain while underscoring the value of community, responsibility and teamwork.

Starring: Molly LewisGlee DangoEmma HoDaniel PathanJacob Sole

TVYAnimationAdventureKidsTV Series2020

