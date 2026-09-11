Hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor, Linsey Davis, Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza, the program will offer viewers across the tri-state area an opportunity to hear inspiring stories of resilience, healing, and service as Tribute in Light emerges at dusk.more
Hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor, Linsey Davis, Sade Baderinw...More
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Hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor, Linsey Davis, Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza, the program will offer viewers across the tri-state area an opportunity to hear inspiring stories of resilience, healing, and service as Tribute in Light emerges at dusk.
About this Show
Paying Tribute: Live from Lower Manhattan
Hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor, Linsey Davis, Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza, the program will offer viewers across the tri-state area an opportunity to hear inspiring stories of resilience, healing, and service as Tribute in Light emerges at dusk.