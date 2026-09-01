The devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 have been well documented, but the story of what helped people heal in the wake of tragedy remains relatively untold. Until now. Led by Michael Strahan, "09/11: United We Stand - 25 Years Later" is a two-hour program through the prism of luminaries who harnessed the cultural and communal forces of sports, music, media, and entertainment that led to healing. Along the road to recovery, perspective on the notion of true heroism is gained.more
The devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 have been well document...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
The devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 have been well documented, but the story of what helped people heal in the wake of tragedy remains relatively untold. Until now. Led by Michael Strahan, "09/11: United We Stand - 25 Years Later" is a two-hour program through the prism of luminaries who harnessed the cultural and communal forces of sports, music, media, and entertainment that led to healing. Along the road to recovery, perspective on the notion of true heroism is gained.
About this Show
9/11: United We Stand -- 25 Years Later
The devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 have been well documented, but the story of what helped people heal in the wake of tragedy remains relatively untold. Until now. Led by Michael Strahan, "09/11: United We Stand - 25 Years Later" is a two-hour program through the prism of luminaries who harnessed the cultural and communal forces of sports, music, media, and entertainment that led to healing. Along the road to recovery, perspective on the notion of true heroism is gained.