1 season available (2 episodes)

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

TV14Biography • Documentaries • TV Series2021

A portrait of the 44th President of the United States.

A portrait of the 44th President of the United States.

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Part 1
Episode 1

Part 1

A look back at Obama’s early childhood, pursuit of higher education, and his evolving relationship with the Black community in Chicago.​
Part 2
Episode 2

Part 2

After announcing his bid for the White House, Obama faces constant pressure on the campaign trail to define his identity.​
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union – Trailer

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union – Trailer

About this Show

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

A portrait of the 44th President of the United States.

TV14BiographyDocumentariesTV Series2021

You May Also Like

100 Foot Wave
TV14 • Documentaries, Surfing • TV Series (2021)
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Weight Of The Nation For Kids
TVG • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • TV Series (2012)
Leaving Neverland
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
TVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2018)
15: A Quinceañera Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2017)
Heroes Cotidianos
TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • TV Series (2015)
Very Ralph
TV14 • Biography, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Music Box
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2021)
Showbiz Kids
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Vice
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
TV14 • Comedy, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2000)
McMillion$
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Day Sports Stood Still
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on