The Boogeyman

The BoogeymanThe Boogeyman

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They're not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who's dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.more

Starring: Sophie ThatcherChris MessinaVivien Lyra Blair

Director: Rob Savage

HorrorThrillerMovie2023

