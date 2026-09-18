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iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

Experience the excitement of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, one of the year's biggest live music events. Featuring an all-star lineup including BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM , Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Stella Lefty, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, and Zara Larsson, this two-night spectacular brings together the artists shaping today's music and the legends fans love. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the festival is packed with unforgettable performances, surprise collaborations, and exclusive moments you won't see anywhere else. Stream it live on Disney+ and Hulu and enjoy a front-row seat from anywhere.more

Experience the excitement of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival,...More

TVMAMusicTV Series2026
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iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026 - Trailer

About this Show

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

Experience the excitement of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, one of the year's biggest live music events. Featuring an all-star lineup including BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM , Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Stella Lefty, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, and Zara Larsson, this two-night spectacular brings together the artists shaping today's music and the legends fans love. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the festival is packed with unforgettable performances, surprise collaborations, and exclusive moments you won't see anywhere else. Stream it live on Disney+ and Hulu and enjoy a front-row seat from anywhere.

TVMAMusicTV Series2026
  • hd

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