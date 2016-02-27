Horace and Pete

Horace and Pete run a small family bar in the heart of Brooklyn, with the help of their Uncle Pete. The bar has always been run by, and passed down to, a Horace and a Pete, cousins or brothers. The bar serves no mixed drinks, only a few types of liquor and one brand of beer, Budweiser, in keeping with their commitment to having an old fashioned, traditional, family-owned bar. Horace, a divorced father of a grown daughter, lives in the apartment above the bar with Pete, who is single. Horace and Pete are battling with extended family members regarding the fate of the bar. Some want to sell, others do not. Various regulars come in and out, and take up their places in booths, or on barstools. The story unfolds over ten episodes, and takes place in the bar, and in the apartment above the bar. Ultimately it is a story of a family and the struggles and laughs that go into running a bar for generations.