Horace and Pete

TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series • 2016

Horace and Pete run a small family bar in the heart of Brooklyn, with the help of their Uncle Pete. The bar has always been run by, and passed down to...more

Horace and Pete run a small family bar in the heart of Brooklyn, with the help of their Uncle Pete. The bar has always been run by, and passed down to...more

1 season available (10 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Episode One

Horace and Pete open the bar to their regulars. Family members come and go, and a secret is revealed that could affect the future of the bar.
Episode 2

Episode Two

Sylvia drops a bomb. An old friend of Pete’s unexpectedly appears at the bar. Marsha keeps Horace off balance.
Episode 3

Episode Three

Horace's ex-wife comes to the bar to ask for his advice.
Episode 4

Episode Four

Uncle Pete offers Pete advice about women. Horace connects with an old girlfriend.
Episode 5

Episode Five

The family gathers at the bar. Marsha reminisces about her teenage years. Horace makes a proposal to Sylvia.
Episode 6

Episode Six

Pete goes on a date. Later, he brings her home for a family dinner.
Episode 7

Episode Seven

Pete wants to landmark the bar. Horace spends the night with a customer.
Episode 8

Episode Eight

Horace takes Pete to see his doctor. Tricia visits Pete again.
Episode 9

Episode Nine

Pete has a vision. Horace visits Tricia in the hospital.
Episode 10

Episode Ten

It’s 1976 and we meet the family. Sylvia wants to travel. Pete returns.

