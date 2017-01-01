Larry Flynt for PresidentLarry Flynt for President

“Larry Flynt for President” chronicles the wild ride of the Hustler Magazine publisher's campaign for president in 1983. It is the story of the quintessential outsider who fought to expose hypocrisy and bigotry which, ultimately, nearly cost him his life. Though he did not win against Ronald Reagan, the free speech battles he fought during his run ultimately changed the Constitution by expanding the First Amendment to include satire and parody. The Supreme Court win effectively allowed comedians, cartoonists and any of us to critique those in power without fear of retribution. Told through never-before-seen footage, the film unfolds as an epic with plot twists stranger than fiction, dialogue more outrageous than parody and a love story between two outcasts, who in the end, couldn’t have been more American.more

“Larry Flynt for President” chronicles the wild ride of the Hustl...More

Director: Nadia Szold

Not RatedDocumentariesMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Larry Flynt for President - Trailer

About this Movie

Larry Flynt for President

“Larry Flynt for President” chronicles the wild ride of the Hustler Magazine publisher's campaign for president in 1983. It is the story of the quintessential outsider who fought to expose hypocrisy and bigotry which, ultimately, nearly cost him his life. Though he did not win against Ronald Reagan, the free speech battles he fought during his run ultimately changed the Constitution by expanding the First Amendment to include satire and parody. The Supreme Court win effectively allowed comedians, cartoonists and any of us to critique those in power without fear of retribution. Told through never-before-seen footage, the film unfolds as an epic with plot twists stranger than fiction, dialogue more outrageous than parody and a love story between two outcasts, who in the end, couldn’t have been more American.

Director: Nadia Szold

Not RatedDocumentariesMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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