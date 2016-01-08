1 season available (10 episodes)

Ex IsleEx Isle

This relationship show takes five former couples and sends them to a secluded resort in the Dominican Republic in an attempt to help them gain closure so they can move on to new relationships. While at the resort, the participants are cut off from all distractions -- no phones, friends or family -- and guided by psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major, who specializes in broken relationships. Major leads the couples through a multistep process designed to help them conquer their past issues. Host Carmen Electra offers help in the process by sharing her own relationship stories. During the series, the couples are thrown a curveball when 10 singles enter the mix, giving the exes a chance at finding new love.more

This relationship show takes five former couples and sends them t...More

Starring: Carmen Electra

TV14RomanceRealityTV Series2016

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Ex Isle

This relationship show takes five former couples and sends them to a secluded resort in the Dominican Republic in an attempt to help them gain closure so they can move on to new relationships. While at the resort, the participants are cut off from all distractions -- no phones, friends or family -- and guided by psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major, who specializes in broken relationships. Major leads the couples through a multistep process designed to help them conquer their past issues. Host Carmen Electra offers help in the process by sharing her own relationship stories. During the series, the couples are thrown a curveball when 10 singles enter the mix, giving the exes a chance at finding new love.

Starring: Carmen Electra

TV14RomanceRealityTV Series2016

You May Also Like

Love Trip: ParisReality • TV Series (2023)
Love Island (USA)Reality • TV Series (2021)
Love At First FlightTV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2018)
BridezillasTV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Dr. MiamiTV14 • Medical, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Ghosts in the HoodTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2017)
Kendra on TopTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2012)
Mama June: From Not to HotTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Braxton Family ValuesTVPG • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality StarsTV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Million Dollar MatchmakerTV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Siesta KeyTVPG • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Daisy of LoveTVPG • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2009)
The Farmer Wants A WifeRomance, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Growing Up Hip HopTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.