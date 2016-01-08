Ex Isle

This relationship show takes five former couples and sends them to a secluded resort in the Dominican Republic in an attempt to help them gain closure so they can move on to new relationships. While at the resort, the participants are cut off from all distractions -- no phones, friends or family -- and guided by psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major, who specializes in broken relationships. Major leads the couples through a multistep process designed to help them conquer their past issues. Host Carmen Electra offers help in the process by sharing her own relationship stories. During the series, the couples are thrown a curveball when 10 singles enter the mix, giving the exes a chance at finding new love.