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Eric Dane: Life, Loss, and Courage - A Diane Sawyer Special EventEric Dane: Life, Loss, and Courage - A Diane Sawyer Special Event

In the wake of Eric Dane's death, following a ferocious fight with ALS, we celebrate the beloved actor and revisit ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer's interview with Dane when he spoke out for the first time about his ALS diagnosis. Dane reflected on the moment he received the news, his symptoms, and how the disease was shaping his future. He also looked back on his early roles, the highs and lows of his time on “Grey’s Anatomy,” his friendship with Ellen Pompeo, and what brings him joy. Later, Sawyer and Dane were joined by his physician, leading ALS expert and executive director at the Massachusetts General Brigham Neuroscience Institute Dr. Merit Cudkowicz. They discussed why ALS is difficult to diagnose, the concerning rise in cases, and what everyday factors may play a role. They also spoke about what gives them hope with new research and technology. The episode revisits the viral 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge and the lasting impact it made on ALS awareness and research.more

In the wake of Eric Dane's death, following a ferocious fight wit...More

Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2026
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About this Show

Eric Dane: Life, Loss, and Courage - A Diane Sawyer Special Event

In the wake of Eric Dane's death, following a ferocious fight with ALS, we celebrate the beloved actor and revisit ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer's interview with Dane when he spoke out for the first time about his ALS diagnosis. Dane reflected on the moment he received the news, his symptoms, and how the disease was shaping his future. He also looked back on his early roles, the highs and lows of his time on “Grey’s Anatomy,” his friendship with Ellen Pompeo, and what brings him joy. Later, Sawyer and Dane were joined by his physician, leading ALS expert and executive director at the Massachusetts General Brigham Neuroscience Institute Dr. Merit Cudkowicz. They discussed why ALS is difficult to diagnose, the concerning rise in cases, and what everyday factors may play a role. They also spoke about what gives them hope with new research and technology. The episode revisits the viral 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge and the lasting impact it made on ALS awareness and research.

Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2026
  • da
  • hd

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