1 season available (2 episodes)

America: Promised LandAmerica: Promised Land

"America: Promised Land" chronicles the massive immigration patterns of ethnic groups to the United States, anchored by interviews with descendants of ancestors and geographical imagery that showcases the history of how America was populated.more

"America: Promised Land" chronicles the massive immigration patte...More

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryTV Series2017
  • hd

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About this Show

America: Promised Land

"America: Promised Land" chronicles the massive immigration patterns of ethnic groups to the United States, anchored by interviews with descendants of ancestors and geographical imagery that showcases the history of how America was populated.

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryTV Series2017
  • hd

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