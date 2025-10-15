2 seasons available (14 episodes)

Best FriendsBest Friends

Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.more

Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the ...More

TVMAComedyTalk & Interview
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About this Show

Best Friends

Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.

TVMAComedyTalk & Interview
  • hd

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