Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.more
Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the ...More
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Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.
About this Show
Best Friends
Gayle and Oprah. Bonnie and Clyde. Nicole and Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. When you’re forced to change your number, are sick of being single, or want to take a pole-dancing class, you’re going to need a best friend...and if you don’t, you can still have this podcast.