Welcome to Belle, Missouri, the Holy Mecca of the car world's oldest and most brutal sport: Demolition Derby. Here, a fuel-injected vendetta rages between the two oldest and most legendary teams in the history of the sport.more
Welcome to Belle, Missouri, the Holy Mecca of the car world's old...More
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Welcome to Belle, Missouri, the Holy Mecca of the car world's oldest and most brutal sport: Demolition Derby. Here, a fuel-injected vendetta rages between the two oldest and most legendary teams in the history of the sport.
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American Wreckers
Welcome to Belle, Missouri, the Holy Mecca of the car world's oldest and most brutal sport: Demolition Derby. Here, a fuel-injected vendetta rages between the two oldest and most legendary teams in the history of the sport.