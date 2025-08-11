A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! pulls back the curtain on one of the most competitive and increasingly viral events in the life of a college-bound girl: Sorority Rush. But behind almost every perfectly curated outfit and resume is a mom who has her own reasons for wanting her daughter to receive a bid.more
A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! pulls back the curtain on one of ...More
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A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! pulls back the curtain on one of the most competitive and increasingly viral events in the life of a college-bound girl: Sorority Rush. But behind almost every perfectly curated outfit and resume is a mom who has her own reasons for wanting her daughter to receive a bid.
About this Show
A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush!
A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush! pulls back the curtain on one of the most competitive and increasingly viral events in the life of a college-bound girl: Sorority Rush. But behind almost every perfectly curated outfit and resume is a mom who has her own reasons for wanting her daughter to receive a bid.