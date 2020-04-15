Mrs. America Official Trailer
1 season available

Mrs. America

TVMA • Drama • TV Series • 2020

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named...more

Watch Trailer

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named...more

Start watching Mrs. America

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (5 episodes)

1 season available

(5 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtrasYou May Also Like
Season1
Episode 1

Phyllis

Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly considers another run for Congress, amid the women’s movement’s push for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. Presented by FX.
Episode 2

Gloria

While Phyllis mobilizes grassroots support in her fight against the ERA, Gloria Steinem fends off Bella Abzug’s attempts to drag her further into the political game. Presented by FX.
Episode 3

Shirley

Shirley Chisholm makes a historic run for president, while Gloria struggles to play politics at the DNC. Phyllis takes her new anti-ERA organization national. Presented by FX.
Episode 4

Betty

As Stop ERA grows and gains media attention, Betty Friedan, the mother of the Feminist movement, makes it her mission to take down Phyllis.
Episode 5

Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc

Phyllis and Fred Schlafly debate superstar Feminist couple Brenda and Marc Feigan-Fasteau on television.

Mrs. America Official Trailer

The Baker and the Beauty
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Mr Inbetween
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Bastard Executioner
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Nip/Tuck
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Taboo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)

You May Also Like

The Baker and the Beauty
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Mr Inbetween
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Bastard Executioner
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Nip/Tuck
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Taboo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (5 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial