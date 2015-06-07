Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
Love Island: Australia
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Agatha Christie's Marple
TV14 • British, Legal • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's crime thrillers featuring the author's much-loved spinster sleuth Miss Jane Marple.
Prime Suspect (UK)
TVG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1991)
Drama starring the Oscar-winning Helen Mirren and from the distinguished novelist Lynda La Plante, been critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic and has won numerous international awards, including a BAFTA. Detective Inspector Jane Tennison, a skilled top-class detective, battles to prove herself in a male-dominated world.
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.