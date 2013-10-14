TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, with two distinct sides to his cooking. In his restaurants he’s known for serving stunningly intricate dishes, whilst at home his food is just as delicious but simpler, faster and easier to make. Now in this practical home cookery series he’s going to teach us how to cook amazing food every day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Murder on the Internet
TVPG • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
This new series will explore some of the online dates that have ended in murder. Cases featured in this documentary include serial killer Stephen Port, who used various dating sites to lure four young men, who he subsequently poisoned with lethal doses of the drug GHB, before raping their unconscious bodies; 26-year-old Carl Langdell, who presented himself as a successful and upstanding young man via his social media, but in reality, had a history of mental health issues and was known to the police. After a date in London’s trendy Shoreditch, he took 23-year-old Katie Locke back to his hotel room, where he strangled her to death, and had sex with her dead body; schoolgirl groomer Luke Harlow who formed an online relationship with 15-year-old Kayleigh Haywood and, after building her trust he invited her to his house, where neighbour Stephen Beadman raped and murdered her; Grindr killer Stefano Brizzi, the Breaking Bad obsessive who murdered a policeman he met on the gay dating app and dismembered him, dissolving parts of his body in acid and cooking other parts in the oven. And Miles Donnelly, who brutally beat and strangled and killed a woman he met on a dating site, who was later found by her 5-year-old son.
Travel Man: 48 Hours in...
TVPG • British, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
In each episode Richard Ayoade and a Celebrity travel companion will be jetting off to an exciting location. He'll be heading to Iceland with actress Jessica Hynes, Istanbul with comedian Adam Hills, Marrakech with actor Stephen Mangan and exploring Barcelona with Kathy Burke. While he’s there, he’ll be challenging himself to see and do as much as possible, and subjecting so called tourist attractions to his ruthless scrutiny.
Clique
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Soulmates Georgia and Holly are at the university of Edinburgh. Georgia falls into an elite clique of alpha-girls and a world of lavish parties and seduction. Holly tries saving Georgia in this world full of sordid corruption and compromise.
The Only Way Is Essex
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Welcome to the glamorous world of Essex, where viewers get a chance to delve into the real lives of some of the most gorgeous people around, in a truly innovative living soap. The characters featured in this show are real people living their real lives. Viewers will see the tears, the tantrums and the triumphs just like a real soap opera.
