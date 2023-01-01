Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Tucker & Dale vs. EvilTucker & Dale vs. Evil

Tucker and Dale, two best friends on vacation at their dilapidated mountain house, are mistaken for murderous backwoods hillbillies by a group of obnoxious, preppy college kids.more

Starring: Tyler LabineAlan TudykKatrina Bowden

Director: Eli Craig

RHorrorComedyMovie2010
