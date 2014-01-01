Top Five

RComedyMovie2014

A comedian-turned-movie star connects with a New York Times profiler.

A comedian-turned-movie star connects with a New York Times profi...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Dilemma
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Be Cool
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2005)
Vacation Friends
R • Comedy • Movie (2021)
Delivery Man
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Why Stop Now?
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Trust Me
R • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Sh*thouse
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Blades of Glory
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2007)
The Longest Yard
PG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Obvious Child
R • Comedy • Movie (2014)
I Think I Love My Wife
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
How to Be Single
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Lottery Ticket
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Zeroville
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)

About this Movie

Top Five

A comedian-turned-movie star connects with a New York Times profiler.

Starring: Chris RockRosario DawsonKevin HartGabrielle UnionTracy Morgan

Director: Chris Rock

RComedyMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on