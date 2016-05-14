A Thin Line Between Love And Hate

RComedyDramaMovie1997

A ladies? man finds it difficult to extricate himself from a love affair.

A ladies? man finds it difficult to extricate himself from a love...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
American Honey
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Man Of The Year
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Tammy's Always Dying
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
All Styles
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Cold Brook
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
Different Flowers
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Morris from America
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
The Wash
R • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
A Swingers Weekend
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Death at a Funeral
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Lucky Grandma
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
28 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Sex Pistols vs. Bill Grundy
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)

About this Movie

A Thin Line Between Love And Hate

A ladies? man finds it difficult to extricate himself from a love affair.

Starring: Martin LawrenceLynn WhitfieldRegina KingBobby BrownDella Reese

Director: Martin Lawrence

RComedyDramaMovie1997
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on