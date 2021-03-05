The ConfessionThe Confession

In the tranquil town of Monte Bello, El Salvador, salvation is a lie. "La Confesion" exposes a terrifying reality hiding in plain sight. Behind the sacred walls of the local Catholic church, a respected priest conceals an unimaginable evil: a clandestine operating room. Here, innocent kidnapping victims are subjected to brutal organ harvesting, their lives traded on the ruthless black market. Where the faithful seek spiritual redemption, they instead find a macabre sanctuary of death and greed.more

In the tranquil town of Monte Bello, El Salvador, salvation is a ...More

Starring: René MenaHansel RamírezMafalda Pinto

Director: Ronald Algarin

UnknownLatinoDramaThrillerSpanishMovie2025
  • hd

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About this Movie

The Confession

In the tranquil town of Monte Bello, El Salvador, salvation is a lie. "La Confesion" exposes a terrifying reality hiding in plain sight. Behind the sacred walls of the local Catholic church, a respected priest conceals an unimaginable evil: a clandestine operating room. Here, innocent kidnapping victims are subjected to brutal organ harvesting, their lives traded on the ruthless black market. Where the faithful seek spiritual redemption, they instead find a macabre sanctuary of death and greed.

Starring: René MenaHansel RamírezMafalda PintoEric RobertsMaynor Alvarado

Director: Ronald Algarin

UnknownLatinoDramaThrillerSpanishMovie2025
  • hd

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