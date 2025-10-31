The Body in the LockerThe Body in the Locker

When Amy, the CEO of a major charity, loses her father, she's shocked to discover he owned a mysterious storage locker with a deadly secret inside... the body of a woman. Was her father a murderer? Who was this woman?more

When Amy, the CEO of a major charity, loses her father, she's sho...More

Starring: Kirsten ComerfordChris HongSasha Barry

Director: Sean Cisterna

TV14DramaThrillerMovie2025
  • hd

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About this Movie

The Body in the Locker

When Amy, the CEO of a major charity, loses her father, she's shocked to discover he owned a mysterious storage locker with a deadly secret inside... the body of a woman. Was her father a murderer? Who was this woman?

Starring: Kirsten ComerfordChris HongSasha BarryJayne HeitmeyerTori Barban

Director: Sean Cisterna

TV14DramaThrillerMovie2025
  • hd

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