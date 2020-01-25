About this Movie
Save Yourselves!
A young Brooklyn couple heads to an upstate cabin to unplug from their phones and reconnect with each other. Blissfully unaware of their surroundings, they are left to their own devices as the planet falls under attack.
Starring: Sunita ManiJohn ReynoldsBen SinclairJohn EarlyJo Firestone
Directors: Alex Huston FischerEleanor Wilson
