Rocky II

PGDramaSportsMovie1979

Underdog boxing legend Rocky Balboa gets his long-awaited rematch against champion Ap...more

Underdog boxing legend Rocky Balboa gets his long-awaited rematch...More

Start watching Rocky II

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Doors
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Rocky Balboa
TVPG • Drama, Boxing • Movie (2006)
Rocky
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1976)
Rocky V
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (1990)
Urban Cowboy
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1980)
Hoosiers
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (1986)
Rocky III
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1982)
White Men Can't Jump
R • Comedy • Movie (1992)
Rambo III
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Stigmata
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1999)
Airplane!
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Hardball
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2001)
Airplane II: The Sequel
PG • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (1982)
Drumline Extended Version
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Friday Night Lights
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)

About this Movie

Rocky II

Underdog boxing legend Rocky Balboa gets his long-awaited rematch against champion Apollo Creed in this rousing sequel.

Starring: Sylvester StalloneTalia ShireBurgess MeredithBurt YoungCarl Weathers

Director: Sylvester Stallone

PGDramaSportsMovie1979
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on