Rocky III

PGDramaAdventureActionSportsMovie1982

Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) finds his career on the ropes as he prepares for a rematch...more

Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) finds his career on the ropes as he pr...More

Start watching Rocky III

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Hitman
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Young Guns II
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1990)
The Silence of the Lambs
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1991)
Into the Blue
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2005)
White Men Can't Jump
R • Comedy • Movie (1992)
Independence Day
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
Major League
R • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1989)
Days of Thunder
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1990)
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Bloodsport
R • Sports, Action • Movie (1988)
Warrior
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
WarGames
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1983)
No Holds Barred
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1989)
Point Break
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Reservoir Dogs
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1992)

About this Movie

Rocky III

Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) finds his career on the ropes as he prepares for a rematch against the mean, loud-mouthed Clubber Lang.

Starring: Sylvester StalloneMr. TTalia ShireCarl WeathersBurt Young

Director: Sylvester Stallone

PGDramaAdventureActionSportsMovie1982
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on